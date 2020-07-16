Hastings leaders found themselves in the dark following an announcement Wednesday that the state plans to close the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center in Geneva and use the former Hastings Regional Center to house female juvenile offenders.
Hastings Mayor Corey Stutte said Dannette Smith, CEO of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, called him Tuesday evening about the possible plans, but he was told not to release any information.
“I was not given any information about what the Tuesday phone call would be about, and I was frustrated about that and I expressed that frustration,” Stutte said.
After the Tuesday evening phone call, he said, he attended a meeting Wednesday at which Smith discussed DHHS plans, but he was under the impression that those plans would be not be released yet to the public.
Upon reading a story in the Omaha World-Herald on Thursday morning, Stutte was surprised that the plans for the facility were released so quickly and was frustrated that little information was given to Hastings officials about the DHHS plans.
Hastings police Chief Adam Story said members of the Hastings Police Department and the Nebraska State Patrol met with Smith at 3 p.m. Wednesday to hear about the possible move to the Hastings Regional Center.
“Prior to the meeting, we weren’t told what the meeting was about, which was unusual,” said Story said
He said they were given a quick overview of the plans for the facility and were promised future meetings to discuss details and to address local law enforcement concerns.
The Hastings center currently houses a program that focuses on juvenile male substance abuse, which HPD and the Nebraska State Patrol support.
Story said Smith hopes to schedule a meeting in two weeks with law enforcement and local leaders at the facility.
State Sen. Steve Halloran, who represents the Hastings area, said the first time he heard of the plans was at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday on a conference call with Smith and other Hastings leaders.
Halloran said he was not given much information prior to the meeting, as the subject matter was kept private until the meeting.
“The DHHS says that they want to partner with communities; well, this was a poor example of that,” he said.
Halloran said there should have been several meetings before the plans were released publicly.
“This wasn’t just thought up last week,” he said.
“This is something they have been working on for a long time.”
The announcement came as a surprise to the state senator because he said he understood that the new buildings on the Hastings campus were constructed for the current juvenile male substance abuse program.
Since last August both male and female juvenile offenders are being held and treated at the formerly boys-only YRTC in Kearney because the Geneva facility was closed due to staff shortages, inadequate programming and deteriorating buildings. The girls were moved at that time to Kearney for their safety.
The Geneva center was closed for several months before reopening on a small scale this spring.
Smith said the change will allow troubled teenage boys and girls in the state’s care to once again be housed and treated separately. The plan also calls for bringing in a consultant to help Nebraska revamp its juvenile offender treatment program.
“I’m doing what’s in the best interest of the youth,” Smith said.
State lawmakers have raised concerns about the wisdom of having teen boys and girls sharing a campus, saying the arrangement would lead to sexual assaults. They have given the first of three rounds of approval to a bill that would require the Kearney institution to revert to male-only by July 1, 2021.
State Sen. Sara Howard of Omaha, the Health and Human Services Committee chairwoman, said she learned of the new plan Wednesday.
Howard said she was concerned about whether it was developed too quickly and whether it reflects the best practices for the youths.
She also noted that the state just got done with a major renovation on the main housing unit at Geneva capable of housing difficult youths.
“I’m afraid to imagine how much money we just burned in a barrel,” Howard said.
But Smith said moving the girls from both Kearney and Geneva will take advantage of seasoned, long-term staff and brand new buildings at the Hastings facility. Finding staff, especially clinical staff, has continued to be difficult at Geneva, even with fewer YRTC residents, she said. There are 16 girls at Kearney and five at Geneva currently.
There also are some girls in an intensive treatment program in Lincoln, which was created following the problems at Geneva to serve both female and male offenders with especially severe behavioral and mental health problems. Those girls will remain in the Lincoln program.
The Hastings facility now houses a substance use disorder treatment program for male juvenile offenders. The youths come from the Kearney center. The new plan calls for that program to move to one of the cottages on the Whitehall campus in northeast Lincoln. Seven boys are in the program now.
Smith anticipates that the moves will take place in October, after renovation is complete on administrative offices at the Hastings campus.
Meanwhile, experts from the Missouri Youth Services Institute are to start working with the state next month. The consulting firm, based in Jefferson City, Missouri, has worked with juvenile justice systems in several places. The estimated cost for the yearlong contract is $528,000.
The plan calls for continuing to use the Geneva facility to house workers processing applications for Medicaid and for food assistance, Smith said, and that operation may be expanded.
State lawmakers are slated for second-round debate Monday on a package of bills addressing problems at the juvenile offender institutions. The package grew out of the Health and Human Services Committee’s six-month investigation into problems at the institutions, especially what led up to the August crisis at Geneva.
Among other things, the legislation would increase oversight of the facilities and the youths sent there; call for a long-term plan for the facilities and a study of the need for a state-run inpatient adolescent psychiatric unit; require a superintendent for schools at all state institutions; and make DHHS responsible for day-to-day maintenance and repairs.
Martha Stoddard of the Omaha World-Herald contributed to this story.
