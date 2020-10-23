Hastings playground project to provide inclusivity

“In our conversation with the Parks and Recreation Department, we (Key Society) said, ‘We like this idea. What could you do with more dollars? What would that look like?’” Peters said. “As we explored that, it became clear that we could really make this a community showpiece. So we were able to commit $100,000 from our Key Society to make that happen.”

Hassenstab said the donation from the Key Society will allow the city to do more with its Crosier Park project.

“It allows us to put some shade canopies over the playground,” he said. “That helps because some children have sensitivity to sun to heat. That $100,000 is a nice addition to put us where we need to be and to make this project exactly how we want it.”

Peters said the thing he likes about the inclusive playground project is that it is designed for all kids and will give those with disabilities a place where they can play and be a part of the community.

“It is also a gathering place for families,” he said. “For families who may have a child with a physical handicap, they can meet other families and parents there that maybe understand some of the challenges and opportunities of being a parent of a child with unique challenges. So it serves as more of a playground and more of a point where the community can gather.”

