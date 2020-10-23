Hastings playground project to provide inclusivity

HASTINGS — All children, regardless of their ability level, will be able to play thanks to a new project.
The Hastings Parks and Recreation Department, in partnership with the Hastings Community Foundation’s Key Society, plans to build an inclusive playground at Crosier Park that will provide a “sensory-rich environment that enables all children to engage physically and socially in a supportive environment.”
Crosier Park stretches from 13th to 14th streets between Pine and California avenues in Hastings.
The inclusive playground at Crosier Park will include equipment such as slides, swings, climbing features, interactive spinners and rollers, accessible ramps and interactive music features.
Jeff Hassenstab, director of the Hastings Parks and Recreation Department, said the playground also will include a “cruiser” that is a rocking swing that accommodates two wheelchairs.
He said an inclusive playground was “certainly a need” in Hastings and that the idea of bringing one to the community has been in the works for the past seven years.
“We do not have anything like this,” Hassenstab said.
“The only thing that is closest to it is we have an ADA-accessible playground, but it is limited on its accessibility. These inclusive playgrounds have really evolved over the years.”
Dan Peters, executive director of the Hastings Community Foundation, said inclusive playgrounds were something the city of Hastings did not have and saw being developed in other communities across the state. Due to a lack of an inclusive playground in the community, he said many families were leaving the city to visit these playgrounds in surrounding areas.
“We knew that as these were popping up across Nebraska, there was a need right here in Hastings,” Peters said. “So we wanted to identify the need and combine that with the perfect space. We just had a park that had a corner of it — almost one-fourth of the space — that is almost completely empty. We just combined the idea with the right space at the right time.”
Phase 1 of the project, which includes the parking and playground, is expected to break ground in the summer of 2021. Phase 2, which includes the restrooms and shelter, is expected to break ground in the fall of 2021. The entire project is expected to be completed in the spring/summer of 2022.
“We obviously will incorporate parking and that includes some handicapped stalls,” Hassenstab said. “Then, Phase 2 of the project is putting in ADA-accessible restrooms and a park shelter.”
The $850,000 project will be funded with $700,000 from the Parks and Recreation Department’s sales tax fund and $100,000 from the Hastings Community Foundation’s Key Society. Additional funding support will come from the John Harrington Memorial Fund and the Jackie Ortegren Memorial Fund.
“In our conversation with the Parks and Recreation Department, we (Key Society) said, ‘We like this idea. What could you do with more dollars? What would that look like?’” Peters said. “As we explored that, it became clear that we could really make this a community showpiece. So we were able to commit $100,000 from our Key Society to make that happen.”
Hassenstab said the donation from the Key Society will allow the city to do more with its Crosier Park project.
“It allows us to put some shade canopies over the playground,” he said. “That helps because some children have sensitivity to sun to heat. That $100,000 is a nice addition to put us where we need to be and to make this project exactly how we want it.”
Peters said the thing he likes about the inclusive playground project is that it is designed for all kids and will give those with disabilities a place where they can play and be a part of the community.
“It is also a gathering place for families,” he said. “For families who may have a child with a physical handicap, they can meet other families and parents there that maybe understand some of the challenges and opportunities of being a parent of a child with unique challenges. So it serves as more of a playground and more of a point where the community can gather.”
