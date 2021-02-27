Hastings police shoot man after foot chase

A man sought by The Hastings Police Department was shot by officers after a foot chase Saturday, according to a news release from Hastings police Capt. Mike Doremus.
At about 1:04 p.m., officers recognized the man in the area of Third Street and Laird Avenue. They tried to make contact with the man, who fled. The chase ended behind a business in the 200 block of North Laird Avenue, according to the release. When officers tried to arrest the man, who was armed, shots were fired, the release stated.
Immediately following the gunfire, police rendered medical treatment until Hastings Fire and Rescue arrived, which transported the suspect to Mary Lanning Healthcare. His condition is unknown, the release stated.
The officers involved will be placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation. The names of the suspect and the officers involved will not be released at this time, according to the release.
The investigation has been turned over to the Nebraska State Patrol.