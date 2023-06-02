HASTINGS — State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh will be the featured speaker at Rise Up!, the Hastings PRIDE celebration set for Saturday at Highland Park in Hastings.

Cavanaugh led a months-long filibuster effort — ultimately unsuccessful — to defeat anti-trans legislation in Nebraska’s Unicameral.

“We couldn’t be happier,” said Randal Kottwitz, Hastings PRIDE Director. “I’ve been in touch with the senator’s office since shortly after her filibuster effort began. She truly has a powerful voice in defense of queer rights and we look forward to her inspirational words to help us rise up in opposition to the wave of anti-queer legislation and sentiment sweeping some of the country.”

Cavanaugh is serving her second term as state senator for Legislative District 6. She joined forces with two colleagues, Sen. Megan Hunt and Sen. John Fredrickson, to launch Don’t Legislate Hate, a political action committee dedicated to supporting legislative candidates and elected officials who are committed to defending the rights of the LGBTQ community.

Cavanaugh will speak during a program following the parade, at approximately 4:40 p.m.

“The theme of this year’s festival is ‘Rise Up!’,” Kottwitz said, “signifying the need for the LGBTQ+ community to work together, as one, to achieve equality, acceptance and mental health for everyone in the LGBTQ+ population at a time when our community is under attack. The event is dedicated to the memory of the victims of anti-trans violence.”

Hastings PRIDE starts at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 3, in Highland Park, behind the Hastings Museum. The two-mile march begins at 2:30 and the program follow at 4:30 p.m.

Organizers expect at least 1,000 guests to gather under a giant rainbow arch in the park, with hundreds taking part in the march. The march route starts at the park, then heads down Burlington Avenue to Seventh Street, before heading back to the park. The march will be led by a “Parade of Flags,” a procession of 13 flags identifying segments of the LGBTQ+ community.

Once the marchers return to the festival in the park, they will be greeted by more than 50 exhibitors/vendors, including many nonprofit agencies that provide services to the community, and a program of speakers and performers. Entertainment will include family activities and live music, all at no charge. Several food trucks will be available to purchase food and drinks.

“We are thrilled at the way Hastings PRIDE is growing and thriving,” Kottwit said. “We’ve added some new entertainment for families this year, including a balloon twister and airbrush tattoos, in addition to the free facepainting, photo booth and inflatable rides. Add in dozens of vendors and exhibitors, an educational program of speakers, live music and you have a day for all to celebrate PRIDE in Hastings.”