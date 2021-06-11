Hastings PRIDE march and celebration planned Saturday at Highland Park

HASTINGS — “Joy in Justice,” a Hastings PRIDE event celebrating recent victories in LGBTQ equality, is set for Saturday in Hastings.

The celebration will be from 2 to 6 p.m. at Highland Park (behind the Hastings Museum).

The festival will feature a march, starting at 2:30 p.m., from the museum down Burlington Avenue sidewalk. Marches are a longtime tradition in the LGBTQ community and are intended to show the presence of LGBTQ people in the region and their quest for equality. The march will be led by the “Parade of Flags,” including nine flags representing almost all aspects of the LGBTQ community.

After the marchers return to the park, there will be speakers, nonprofit displays, a free photo booth, LGBTQ and food vendors, children’s activities, music and more.

The featured speaker for the day will be attorney Sara Rips, LGBTQ specialist with ACLU Nebraska. Other speakers will include Abbi Swatsworth, executive director of OUTNebraska, and Lanae Hall, president of PFLAG Hastings. Randal Kottwitz will serve as emcee for the day’s events.

The first 200 attendees to the festival will receive free tie-dye T-shirts. Funded by sponsorships from throughout the community, Hastings PRIDE 2021 is hosted by PFLAG Hastings.