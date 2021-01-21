Hastings professor hopes Jan. 6 riot will spark more cooperation

But he is hopeful that mainstream Republicans will take a respectful stance and “wait and see how things work out. And perhaps the Biden administration will be able to convince Republicans that they’re willing to work with them and find sort of moderate, centrist ways of dealing with a lot of the problems we’ve got right now.”

That collaboration “will hopefully lead to a more unified country in the next month or so,” Amyot said.

He thinks the presence of so much security in Washington this week might help prevent future riots.

The fact that the inauguration took place “under such heavy military guard” is probably a “good reminder of where we almost went as a country,” Amyot said.

Hopefully, the rioting will serve as a symbol that “we never want to be here again,” he said. “This is not who we are.”

The Jan. 6 violence in Washington and the inability of people to gather on the National Mall Wednesday “really takes a lot of the populist flavor of the inauguration away,” Amyot said.