Hastings professor hopes Jan. 6 riot will spark more cooperation

A political science professor at Hastings College hopes the Jan. 6 riots in Washington will make mainstream Republicans more likely to work with the Biden administration.
Meanwhile, the two Hall County party leaders believe it’s time to move forward for the country’s sake.
Robert Amyot, a Hastings College professor, was asked Wednesday to describe the American political scene.
“Well, I think probably the best answer would be divided,” Amyot said.
He hopes in the “aftermath of the Jan. 6 uprising that the more extreme elements of the pro-Trump groups have perhaps scared off regular Republicans, who perhaps now are going to be more open to working with the Biden administration.”
Such a reaction has been seen in the comments of Sen. Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy “and folks like that, so that’s promising,” Amyot said. “But I’m not sure how well they reflect regular Americans.”
Members of Congress were “directly affected by the insurrection and were scared out of their wits,” he said. This week, McConnell, the Kentucky senator, directly blamed the president for inciting the riot.
“So I’m not sure how much Republicans in the general electorate are willing to work with him,” Amyot said, referring to Biden.
But he is hopeful that mainstream Republicans will take a respectful stance and “wait and see how things work out. And perhaps the Biden administration will be able to convince Republicans that they’re willing to work with them and find sort of moderate, centrist ways of dealing with a lot of the problems we’ve got right now.”
That collaboration “will hopefully lead to a more unified country in the next month or so,” Amyot said.
He thinks the presence of so much security in Washington this week might help prevent future riots.
The fact that the inauguration took place “under such heavy military guard” is probably a “good reminder of where we almost went as a country,” Amyot said.
Hopefully, the rioting will serve as a symbol that “we never want to be here again,” he said. “This is not who we are.”
The Jan. 6 violence in Washington and the inability of people to gather on the National Mall Wednesday “really takes a lot of the populist flavor of the inauguration away,” Amyot said.
He hopes people will resolve to never see another inauguration held under military guard. In addition, “perhaps political leaders in the future will keep their language a little more tempered so as not to precipitate large numbers of people” into thinking they need to rise up and “scrap the political system that we have now,” he said.
“Call me optimist, but that’s what I’m hoping for.”
Peggy Pape, chairwoman of Hall County Democrats, said the inauguration was “a victory for democracy.”
It was also a sign “that democracy has triumphed over violence and lies, and we should all celebrate our democracy,” Pape said.
Most people are saying “that it’s time to come together and get the virus under control and get the economy going. And we can’t do that unless we all come together and work together for a change,” she said.
Hall County Democrats were gathering via Zoom on Wednesday and having “a little celebration. I think we’ve earned that,” Pape said.
Asked what she would say to Trump supporters, she said, “I guess I would say that we certainly know how they feel. We felt similarly when we were facing a similar situation in 2016. But as we were told, we need to work together in the end. That’s what this country is all about — is a free and fair election.”
Hall County Republican Chairman David Plond said the election has been decided “and it’s time to move on and do what’s best for the American people.”
Hopefully, Plond said, we will “see some good things come in the new administration. We just have to wait and see.”