Hastings rodeo, Kool-Aid Days to share same days, location

HASTINGS — Two annual Hastings events will share the same location and same days this weekend.

The Oregon Trail Rodeo and Kool-Aid Days will both run Friday through Sunday a the Adams County Fairgrounds.

The rodeo takes place in the evenings of the three days; Kool-Aid days activities encompass the daytimes, pause for the rodeo, and, on Saturday, continue after the rodeo ends.

It’s a sweet combination, said Marissa Sitzmore, organizer for Kool-Aid Days and president of the board of directors for the World Soft Drink Federation. “I’m excited to see the two events, side by side.”

Kool-Aid Days and the rodeo are not combining forces, just sharing a location and dates, which both groups think will be beneficial.

“We’ve made a conscious effort to keep the festivals separate, to keep their individuality. Yet we’ll be able to target an audience that may have never seen the other side,” Sitzmore said. “People from Chicago may come to see the World’s Largest Kool-Aid stand, and they may never have seen a horse or a cow, let alone a rodeo.”