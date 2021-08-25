Hastings rodeo wraps up with Nebraskan winning steer wrestling

The horse is “great to be around,” Routier said. “She’s very sweet with people and she loves my kids.”

She means business when she gets in an arena, however. “She just likes to win. She tries super hard every time. There’s just no nonsense with her.”

Routier and her husband, Riley, have five children: son Braden, a high school sophomore, and daughters, Payton, in the eighth grade, twin girls Rose and Rayna, in kindergarten, and 5-year-old Charlie.

The older two kids participate in youth rodeo and school sports, and with Jessica’s rodeo schedule, it keeps the family busy.

“We don’t get much sleep around our house,” she joked. But the Routiers have an army of helpers.

“There’s really a whole village of people that help us, between our family and friends in the community and at the rodeos we go to,” Routier said. “It’s definitely a group effort.”

Daughter Payton, a trick rider, served as the specialty act for this year’s Hastings rodeo. The 13-year-old has trick rode since she was 5 and has performed at rodeos for the past couple of years.

That puts Jessica in a different role besides contestant at rodeos at which Payton works.