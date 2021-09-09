Hastings Symphony opens season with free concert at Chautauqua Park

HASTINGS — Jim Stephenson’s “Fanfare for Democracy”, has been commissioned by an orchestra representing each state from the United States. The Hastings Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Byron Jensen, represents Nebraska in this commissioning project. The National Symphony, representing the nations’ capitol, has signed on as well. “Fanfare for Democracy” was originally premiered by “The President’s Own” U.S. Marine Band.

The Hastings Symphony will opens its 96th season withe “Fanfare for Democracy” at 3 p.m. Sunday at Chautauqua Park in Hastings. That concert is dedicated to our nation, state and community, Jensen said, “with special recognition for the heroes who have worked tirelessly to keep us safe and focused. Traditionally, and appropriately, we recognize heroes as those who are serving in the military and as emergency first responders. Events from this past year have made us realize that heroes also includes medical personnel and educators. This concert is about our collective strengths and perseverance.”

Other orchestras involved include the Boston Pops, the Cincinnati Pops, San Diego Symphony, Naples Philharmonic, Grand Rapids Symphony, Minnesota Orchestra, symphonies from Utah, Houston and Charleston, and festivals in New Hampshire and the Grand Tetons. Also included is the Portland Youth Philharmonic.