HASTINGS — In a first-of-its-kind event for the Hastings Symphony Orchestra, three local singer/songwriters will perform alongside the HSO during a weekend concert in Hastings.

Performance time is 4 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at the Masonic Auditorium in downtown Hastings.

Emily Dunbar, Hannah Jensen-Heitmann, and Peter Lainson are well-known musicians who have performed locally at The Listening Room, The Lark, Steeple Brewery and other venues. Their performance of original music will be accompanied by full orchestra arrangements created by Brian Shaw.

Dunbar works for Hastings College where she helps oversee programming to assist students with their academic achievement. She is often found helping to lead worship at Faith Lutheran Church, Vacation Bible School, and has a songwriting podcast alongside her sister-in-law, Hope Dunbar.

Jensen-Heitmann, daughter of symphony conductor Byron Jensen, was raised within a musical household, including attending practically every concert that her dad conducted from the time she was born. She operates a private studio with nearly 60 students, accompanies the high school choirs at Adams Central, and is director of the Hastings Community Music Academy. She has two albums in online streaming platforms and is about to release songs in anticipation of this concert.

Lainson has been a songwriter-composer since high school and releases new singles worldwide averaging one each month. His music can be found on numerous online platforms, with several selections garnering impressive numbers. Joining Lainson is Holly Jones, a pianist and singer/songwriter from Oklahoma.

Musical arranger Brian Shaw was formerly a professor of trumpet at Louisiana State University and currently plays trumpet with the Dallas Winds and the Baton Rouge Symphony, along with several other orchestras. He is a noted virtuoso Baroque trumpet player.

HSO season ticket holders will be admitted free. Individual event tickets for adults are $20, with all students admitted free of charge. More information and ticket purchases can be found at www.hastingssymphony.com. Tickets will also be available at the door.