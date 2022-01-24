Hastings theater renovation, expansion to include luxury seats, increased food options

But the company hopes to have the initial phases of the project done before summer, if all goes according to plan, Nihart said.

Fridley wants to keep the theater open during the renovation process, making sure theatergoers will be able to visit the Rivoli “when good movies are coming out,” Nihart said.

The pandemic delayed plans to renovate the Rivoli, which have been in the works for several years.

“Now, with increased business and amid recent media coverage that a new theater is coming to town, we believe the time is right to improve our facility,“ Vannorsdel says in the news release. “We owe it to the loyal guests of the Rivoli to provide them with a modern, updated theatre experience.”

The three-screen movie theater at Hastings’ Imperial Mall, closed since 2017, is being renovated. Developers hope to have the theater open later this year.

Fridley had planned to start some renovations of the Rivoli “no matter what, and our board had already approved some funds to go toward that,” Nihart said.