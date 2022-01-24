Hastings theater renovation, expansion to include luxury seats, increased food options

HASTINGS — Luxury seats will be installed and an array of food choices added as part of a renovation of the Rivoli 3 movie theater in downtown Hastings.
Down the road, the number of screens will be increased from three to five.
“After a nearly two-year period of uncertainty as a result of the pandemic, the company is confident it is time to reinvest in the aging facility,” says a news release from Fridley Theatres, which owns the Hastings theater.
“We’re seeing a favorable shift in industry distribution models, quality content is being released to theaters, and audiences are returning,” Russell Vannorsdel, president of Fridley Theatres, says in a statement. “We’ve endured a very challenging period, where revenues were down by 80 and 90%, month after month, and we’re ready to move forward.”
Phase 1 of the project will include an extensive lobby renovation. The box office will be moved, and the concession stand will be redesigned and replaced.
In the new concession area, the company plans to offer expanded food options, including chicken tenders, jalapeño poppers, personal pizzas and burgers. Its staple items, like popcorn, nachos, soda and candy, will remain. As a part of this process, the lobby will receive a facelift.
The first phase will also include preservation and repair of existing finishes in the primary auditorium of the building, which features an expansive balcony.
“Balancing historic charm with modern comfort, the company will equip this space with its branded ‘UltraLux Loungers,’ which are the widest seats available in the industry. These heated, electric recliners feature high backs, movable love seat arms, and a plush leather finish,” says the news release.
Future phases of the construction project will take the facility from three screens to five, enabling the Rivoli to open nearly all new releases. The company will install stadium seating in several auditoriums, and it will add its luxury loungers in all remaining viewing rooms.
In this phase, the corridors and restrooms will be remodeled as well.
“It should be a pretty exciting project for us,” said Adam Nihart, Fridley Theatres area manager.
Fridley Theatres, based in Des Moines, Iowa, operates 18 locations and a total of 97 screens.
All of those properties are in Iowa except for the Rivoli 3. Fridley used to operate the Grand Theatre in Grand Island and a theater in McCook.
The renovation timetable for the Rivoli 3 depends on supply chain issues, Nihart said.
But the company hopes to have the initial phases of the project done before summer, if all goes according to plan, Nihart said.
Fridley wants to keep the theater open during the renovation process, making sure theatergoers will be able to visit the Rivoli “when good movies are coming out,” Nihart said.
The pandemic delayed plans to renovate the Rivoli, which have been in the works for several years.
“Now, with increased business and amid recent media coverage that a new theater is coming to town, we believe the time is right to improve our facility,“ Vannorsdel says in the news release. “We owe it to the loyal guests of the Rivoli to provide them with a modern, updated theatre experience.”
The three-screen movie theater at Hastings’ Imperial Mall, closed since 2017, is being renovated. Developers hope to have the theater open later this year.
Fridley had planned to start some renovations of the Rivoli “no matter what, and our board had already approved some funds to go toward that,” Nihart said.
The company then learned about plans for the old Imperial Theatre. That news, “combined with our previous plan, sort of expedited the process,” Nihart said. “We just want to fortify our location and make sure that we’re bringing the best possible movie-going experience to our Hastings customers.”
“Let me be the first to tell you,” Vannorsdel says in the news release. “Fridley Theatres values the support that the community of Hastings has given to our small, family company. Thank you for helping us to endure the pandemic. We are excited for our future in the downtown area, we look forward to bringing the very best movie-going experience to the residents of Hastings, and we hope they’ll continue to rally behind us, just as they always have, even in a competitive theatre market.”
A family-owned business, Fridley Theatres “prides itself on Midwestern service and exceptional presentation, and it strives to provide its guests with quality entertainment at reasonable prices,” says the news release.