Having a ball: Riverside independent living residents love cardio drumming

It also raises your heart rate, says Roark, who keeps an eye on her Fitbit while she’s leading the classes.

The women don’t bang the drum slowly. The pounding on the fitness ball and the floor is rapid-fire.

Most of the women, including Roark, had never drummed before.

The participants don’t really care what song they’re listening to. They just like keeping the beat, Roark says.

“They’re all fun,” says Rosie Maughan.

The Riverside residents are able to take different fitness classes each weekday. Cardio drumming is offered only on Tuesdays.

The class proves that you can get good exercise even while seated. At the end of a cardio drumming class, you almost need to sit down, if you weren’t already.

Maughan, 88, likes getting together for the classes. “I love being with people,” she says.

Darlene Fagan, 94, says the women laugh and have fun.

Ravenna native Karlene Larson, 86, says she loves the movement and the exercise.

Doniphan native Carol Beukenhorst, 91, says the exercise classes keep you limber and make you healthy.