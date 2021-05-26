Having a ball: Riverside independent living residents love cardio drumming

What is cardio drumming? It’s basically dancing while you’re sitting down. And, oh yes, you’re drumming at the same time.
The independent living residents at Riverside Lodge love getting together on Tuesday mornings for the fitness class, when they bop to high-energy music from a seated position.
The participants sit in a chair and use drumsticks to bang on a 55-inch fitness ball positioned in a laundry basket right in front of them. Following the lead of instructor Cathy Roark, they move their arms and legs and drum in time to the music.
The songs include “We Will Rock You,” “YMCA” and “The Twist.”
But “Tequila” seems to be the most popular. Roark thinks the class members enjoy yelling “Tequila!” while they move.
“We really go at it,” Jo Ann Kisner says of “Tequila.”
The exercise “keeps us happy and moving,” says the 93-year-old Illinois native.
Other participants cited “The Twist” and the chicken dance as their favorites.
Roark leads two half-hour cardio drumming classes each week. Most of the participants, but not all, are women.
The nine participants, all women, were interviewed after the 10 a.m. class Tuesday.
All of them said they love cardio drumming. It’s fun, they said, and it’s good for them.
Some of the women mentioned that they’re not able to dance anymore, and cardio drumming is a good substitute.
“I just love music,” said Emma Huebner, 86. She’s unable to dance because of a bad knee. Huebner likes polka music, and the chicken dance might be described as polka.
Many of the women know the chicken dance from attending wedding dances, Roark says.
A natural sense of rhythm is not required to take the class.
Norfolk native Donna Speece says Roark taught her rhythm. It’s pretty bad, Speece says, when you learn rhythm at the age of 85.
Roark incorporated cardio drumming into senior fitness two or three months ago.
Being physically fit equals independence, Roark says.
The benefits of cardio drumming are many. Pounding of the drum releases stress, said Roark, who is the life enrichment director for independent living at the Riverside Lodge Retirement Community.
The music, Roark says, is good for their spirit. “It encourages their spirit and makes them happy.”
Our hearts beat and our blood pumps rhythmically, she says. Cardio drumming fits into that rhythm, she says.
It also raises your heart rate, says Roark, who keeps an eye on her Fitbit while she’s leading the classes.
The women don’t bang the drum slowly. The pounding on the fitness ball and the floor is rapid-fire.
Most of the women, including Roark, had never drummed before.
The participants don’t really care what song they’re listening to. They just like keeping the beat, Roark says.
“They’re all fun,” says Rosie Maughan.
The Riverside residents are able to take different fitness classes each weekday. Cardio drumming is offered only on Tuesdays.
The class proves that you can get good exercise even while seated. At the end of a cardio drumming class, you almost need to sit down, if you weren’t already.
Maughan, 88, likes getting together for the classes. “I love being with people,” she says.
Darlene Fagan, 94, says the women laugh and have fun.
Ravenna native Karlene Larson, 86, says she loves the movement and the exercise.
Doniphan native Carol Beukenhorst, 91, says the exercise classes keep you limber and make you healthy.
Jackie Buttram, 89, likes the rhythm and the camaraderie. “It’s lots of fun,” says the native of Rogers, Ark.
Class members praise Roark, who “makes it fun,” Speece says. “She has so much enthusiasm that she instills in each one of us.”
Fitness is big at Riverside.
Many of the independent living residents cover a quarter-mile walking course at least once a day. Maughan walks the course four times a day.
When the weather is nice, Speece walks outside with her husband, Bert, after lunch.
For 35 years, Fagan walked four miles a day.
It’s a good time to focus on senior fitness because today is National Senior Health and Fitness Day,
Exercise “keeps us all on our toes,” said 90-year-old Shirley Clark.