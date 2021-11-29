Having a heathly congregation, helping others, Grand Island woman's goal

A retired Grand Island nurse is using her skills to serve the elderly of the community and her church.

Kena Zebert is parish nurse for Resurrection Church at 4110 Cannon Road, a part of Grand Island’s Catholic Diocese.

Zebert enjoys being able to help those who are in need.

“I just think I’m here to serve God, and that whatever he directs me to do is pretty important,” she said. “In my before-life, I wasn’t on that path. I was basically a nurse, taking care of people. Now, I can be a caregiver.”

As parish nurse since 2016, Zebert’s main goal is to make sure all in the church’s congregation are healthy.

“That has everything to do with healthy choices of food, to maintaining their health and, with their end of life, how they can be helped spiritually and physically,” she explained. “I’m just a resource for them.”

Zebert knows where facilities are located across Grand Island and who is available to provide needed help.

“We have a good group called Continuum of Care (in Grand Island), and that does help the homeless population, but they also reach out, in general, to help out the community,” she said.