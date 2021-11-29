Having a heathly congregation, helping others, Grand Island woman's goal

A retired Grand Island nurse is using her skills to serve the elderly of the community and her church.
Kena Zebert is parish nurse for Resurrection Church at 4110 Cannon Road, a part of Grand Island’s Catholic Diocese.
Zebert enjoys being able to help those who are in need.
“I just think I’m here to serve God, and that whatever he directs me to do is pretty important,” she said. “In my before-life, I wasn’t on that path. I was basically a nurse, taking care of people. Now, I can be a caregiver.”
As parish nurse since 2016, Zebert’s main goal is to make sure all in the church’s congregation are healthy.
“That has everything to do with healthy choices of food, to maintaining their health and, with their end of life, how they can be helped spiritually and physically,” she explained. “I’m just a resource for them.”
Zebert knows where facilities are located across Grand Island and who is available to provide needed help.
“We have a good group called Continuum of Care (in Grand Island), and that does help the homeless population, but they also reach out, in general, to help out the community,” she said.
Zebert also participates in a local senior resource advocate group, providing resources to those elders who don’t have someone to help them meet their needs.
“If a member of the congregation comes out of the hospital and they don’t necessarily have all of their resources they might need, I help with those loopholes,” she said.
Zebert graduated from Lincoln General Hospital’s diploma school and received her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Nebraska Wesleyan. She also completed a WOCN (wound, ostomy and continence nurse) specialty program.
She was also in the Army Nurse Corps Reserves 4223rd Army Hospital for 12 years.
Zebert has since been serving in hospitals and nursing homes.
“I enjoyed it, but it really was hard on my body,” she said. “Now, all I can do is just volunteer work. I can’t work in the facilities anymore. It’s hard on your body to work that many years in nursing.”
There was also something missing spiritually in her life that she later found, she said.
“I finally came back to my church and really started participating,” she said. “Now we have an elders group here, called the Sharing & Caring Group, and we get together once a month and have our dinners and stuff.”
It is important to keep everyone together as a community, especially with the distances created by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, she noted.
Zebert’s volunteerism and care extend beyond the church.
In December 2020, Zebert, through Resurrection Church, launched a fundraiser to help provide rental assistance for Grand Island Housing Authority tenants who risked eviction because of the hardships imposed by the pandemic.
The need was met and then some.
“What money didn’t come directly to us, through the church, went directly to them,” she said. “They were able to get some air conditioners.”
In October, Zebert participated in the annual Project Connect community event, providing foot and nail care on site for people who are struggling.
She brings the same care to local senior facilities such as Grandview and Lebensraum, and hopes to provide such care for the Housing Authority, as well.
Zebert’s education continues. She is now a certified tai-chi instructor and is leading classes at Resurrection Church.
“I took training before COVID hit,” she said. “It’s a 10-form tai chi. I had to go to Omaha for the training from our master trainer.”
Many elders, who are limited or unable to even stand, benefit from general movement of legs and arms, and can exercise while seated, Zebert noted.