Having new calf arrive is joyful experience

Calving season can be difficult for both the animals and their owners.
If a calf falls into water or a mudhole, the animal could drown. So the heavy rains we received during the weekend made things tough.
The cold temperatures this area experienced in January and February can also cause emotional stress for farmers, said Dr. Mike Baker of the St. Paul Veterinary Clinic.
After a calf is born, you have to get him inside, dried off and warmed up before he freezes. After doing all that, the calf’s ears might still freeze. “Ears are important to a calf,” Baker said.
This year’s calving season has been challenging because of weather conditions, Baker said.
Still, for Nebraska it’s probably been an average year, he said.
For some St. Paul Veterinary Clinic clients, the calving year begins in January. For others, the season extends through April and into May, Baker said.
Veterinarians help with calving both on the farm and in their office.
It depends on the situation, Baker said.
If a cow is having obstetrical problems, it’s good to bring the animal into the clinic. “We have all the equipment we need right there with us, and a good environment,” he said.
Bringing a calf into the world is one of the more enjoyable aspects of the job. “I’d say it’s the most rewarding when you can help an animal and see it do well,” Baker said.
Brock Ekhoff, who lives two miles southwest of Aurora, has been busy. He’s delivered about 14 calves so far this year, and has about 20 to go.
For him, calving season lasts about two months.
This year, he’s lost only one calf, which was stillborn.
In calving, he uses a veterinarian only if there’s an emergency. “We try to do everything in the barn,” he said.
He’s able to do pretty much everything at home “unless we need to do a C-section,” he said.
Ekhoff, 47, sometimes gets help from his wife, Renee, and their 18-year-old son, Ford.
His farm/ranch is one mile west of the I-80 interchange.
On Tuesday, Ekhoff welcomed a large calf that weighed at least 110 pounds.
Having calves arrive is a highlight of the year for Ekhoff.
“When the calves are born and the sun’s shining and they’re running around, it’s pretty joyful,” he said.