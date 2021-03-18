Having new calf arrive is joyful experience

Calving season can be difficult for both the animals and their owners.

If a calf falls into water or a mudhole, the animal could drown. So the heavy rains we received during the weekend made things tough.

The cold temperatures this area experienced in January and February can also cause emotional stress for farmers, said Dr. Mike Baker of the St. Paul Veterinary Clinic.

After a calf is born, you have to get him inside, dried off and warmed up before he freezes. After doing all that, the calf’s ears might still freeze. “Ears are important to a calf,” Baker said.

This year’s calving season has been challenging because of weather conditions, Baker said.

Still, for Nebraska it’s probably been an average year, he said.

For some St. Paul Veterinary Clinic clients, the calving year begins in January. For others, the season extends through April and into May, Baker said.

Veterinarians help with calving both on the farm and in their office.

It depends on the situation, Baker said.