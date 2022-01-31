 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Head-on crash Sunday near Phillips sends drivers to hospital
Head-on crash Sunday near Phillips sends drivers to hospital

GRAND ISLAND - Two drivers were serious injured following a head-on crash Sunday near Phillips.

Around 6 a.m. Sunday, an Aurora Police Department officer was traveling eastbound on I-80 near Phillips, said a Nebraska State Patrol news release. After talking with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, the officer attempted a traffic stop on a Toyota Corolla.

The driver of the Corolla then turned around and began traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes. The officer continued eastbound until finding a safe location to cross over to the westbound lanes of I-80.

Shortly thereafter, the officer came upon a crash that had occurred in the eastbound lanes. The Corolla had struck a Lincoln Navigator head-on in the eastbound passing lane of I-80 one mile west of the Phillips interchange, the release said.

The driver of the Corolla, an 18-year-old male, was ejected during the crash. He was transported to St. Francis Hospital in Grand Island with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Navigator also suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to St. Francis. He was then flown to Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha for further treatment.

There were four passengers in the Navigator at the time of the crash. All were treated for minor injuries, the release said.

The Hamilton County Attorney’s Office has requested that NSP investigate the incident. That investigation is ongoing.

