Head-on crash Sunday near Phillips sends drivers to hospital

GRAND ISLAND - Two drivers were serious injured following a head-on crash Sunday near Phillips.

Around 6 a.m. Sunday, an Aurora Police Department officer was traveling eastbound on I-80 near Phillips, said a Nebraska State Patrol news release. After talking with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, the officer attempted a traffic stop on a Toyota Corolla.

The driver of the Corolla then turned around and began traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes. The officer continued eastbound until finding a safe location to cross over to the westbound lanes of I-80.

Shortly thereafter, the officer came upon a crash that had occurred in the eastbound lanes. The Corolla had struck a Lincoln Navigator head-on in the eastbound passing lane of I-80 one mile west of the Phillips interchange, the release said.

The driver of the Corolla, an 18-year-old male, was ejected during the crash. He was transported to St. Francis Hospital in Grand Island with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Navigator also suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to St. Francis. He was then flown to Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha for further treatment.