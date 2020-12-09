Health care workers may get vaccine in a few weeks

Hospital workers who work directly with COVID-19 patients in this area might be receiving vaccines in the next few weeks, and members of the public could be vaccinated by the middle of February.
“We are very close to having vaccine available to our frontline health care workers,” Teresa Anderson of the Central District Health Department said Tuesday. “For our hospital folks who are working directly at the bedside we expect to see the vaccine sometime in the next few weeks.”
Anderson made her comments Tuesday during the COVID-19 community update from City Hall.
“Doses will be limited at first, so we’re going to coordinate this carefully so that all of those providers have an opportunity to become vaccinated,” Anderson said. “So in the next few days we’re going to be working very closely with our hospitals to identify the number of vaccinations they need, and then looking at how best to distribute that vaccine over a wide central Nebraska area.”
After health care workers working directly with COVID-19 patients, the next priority will be people in long-term care facilities.
“When doses become more available, we’re looking at reaching out to long-term care residents and their staff,” Anderson said. “This is a massive undertaking and there are many moving parts. We expect that there will be some bumps in vaccine delivery, but we’re working to prepare for that.”
CDHD’s best estimate for having vaccine available for the public is perhaps mid-February.
“In the meantime, we’ll be providing education to help the public better understand that the vaccine is very low-risk and very effective,” Anderson said. “So the vaccine presents a light at the end of the tunnel for us.”
