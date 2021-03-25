Health Department confirms first COVID-19 variant strain in Central District

Late Wednesday, the Nebraska Public Health Lab confirmed the first SARS-CoV-2 variant strain in the Central District Health Department region.

The strain is identified as B.1.429. At this time, more than 20 cases of this specific variant have been confirmed in Nebraska. The Central District includes Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties.

CDHD Health Director Teresa Anderson said in a press release, “Since this is a new variant, we don’t know enough about it just yet. The current research tells us that this particular variant is up to 20% more transmissible, but that COVID-19 vaccines appear to be effective against this strain; however, the research is ongoing.”

The discovery of this variant strain in the Central District should remind everyone that the pandemic is not over, Anderson cautions.

“While we are all a little weary of hearing the words ‘pandemic’ and ‘COVID-19,’ this is clearly not a time to let down our guard,” she said. “In fact, we need residents to continue to stay home when not feeling well, avoid crowds, wear masks in public and seek a COVID-19 vaccine when it is appropriate.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

CDHD staff members and partners have delivered more than 18,000 first and/or second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.