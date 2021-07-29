Health education standards rewritten; comments sought on second draft

Nebraska Department of Education has released the second draft of Nebraska Health Education Standards.

The draft, released early Thursday morning, contains few sex education guidelines.

Draft one had caused an uproar since its release in March, largely because of the sex education guidelines in that proposal. The guidelines suggested in draft one contained references to varying types of family structures.

For example, in the first draft, part of the human development guidelines for kindergarten lessons on human growth and development state: “Discuss different kinds of family structures, e.g. single parent, blended, intergenerational, cohabitating, adoptive, foster, same-gender, interracial.”

Sexual identity and sexual orientation were also covered in draft one’s guidelines.

In its second draft, there is virtually no mention of family structures, sexual identity or sexual orientation.

Draft two specifically states: