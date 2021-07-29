Health education standards rewritten; comments sought on second draft

Nebraska Department of Education has released the second draft of Nebraska Health Education Standards.
The draft, released early Thursday morning, contains few sex education guidelines.
Draft one had caused an uproar since its release in March, largely because of the sex education guidelines in that proposal. The guidelines suggested in draft one contained references to varying types of family structures.
For example, in the first draft, part of the human development guidelines for kindergarten lessons on human growth and development state: “Discuss different kinds of family structures, e.g. single parent, blended, intergenerational, cohabitating, adoptive, foster, same-gender, interracial.”
Sexual identity and sexual orientation were also covered in draft one’s guidelines.
In its second draft, there is virtually no mention of family structures, sexual identity or sexual orientation.
Draft two specifically states:
“Parents, guardians, and families share in the responsibility of helping students learn the health-related knowledge and skills needed to maintain and improve lifelong health. As such, the content included in the Nebraska Health Education Standards recognizes the rights, duties, and responsibilities of parents, guardians, and families as primary educators … Local school districts/school systems should provide resources for parents, guardians and families so they can help their students become healthy, responsible and engaged while promoting inclusive health education.”
The discussion and debate concerning the NDE’s guidelines have centered on sex education outlined in “Human Growth and Development.”
The remainder of the document entails guidance on personal health foundations, nutrition, physical health, emotional health and environmental/consumer health.
Nebraska Health Education Guidelines are a road map for schools’ health education topics. Draft two is available for viewing on the NDE website.
Public comment submissions for draft two will soon also be made available on NDE’s website.
Once a final draft is reached, it must be approved by the State Board of Education.
Coming: Further coverage Friday.