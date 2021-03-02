Health experts urge mask-wearing as COVID-19 variants could spread across Nebraska

As new variants of the COVID-19 virus spread, wearing a mask and getting vaccinated are vital to keeping the infection under control, said two CHI Health Creighton University disease physicians during a Zoom conference call with reporters Monday.
Dr. David Quimby and Dr. Renuga Vivekanandan were online to discuss the number of variants that are slowly starting to show up and possibly spread in Nebraska.
Warnings of the possibility come at a time when communities such as Grand Island are becoming more lax about wearing masks.
Vivekanandan said multiple COVID-19 variants exist, including those from the United Kingdom, Brazil, South Africa and California. Omaha health officials have seen the U.K. variant in one person and the California variant in seven.
“What we are hearing is that the vaccines that are currently in play, Pfizer and Moderna, work well with the U.K. variant,” she said, including the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which was just approved by the Food and Drug Administration. Quimby said there is not a lot of data on the vaccines’ efficacies against the California variant.
He said not everybody being tested for the virus in the state is being tested for the different variants that are out there.
“We are testing some samples, but not all, for the variants,” Vivekanandan said.
She said the U.K. variant is the most prevalent in the U.S.
“Depending on how the variant doubles, we could see more and more of it in Nebraska,” Vivekanandan said.
What can help keep those variants from becoming more prevalent in Nebraska later this month and into April as they continue to circulate, she said, is for people to continue to wear a mask when out in public and get the vaccine when it is their turn.
“The key is that when you bring the infection rate down, the virus doesn’t have time to mutate or spread,” Vivekanandan said. “That is why masking and vaccines are going to be really important.”
Quimby said the new vaccines seem to be effective in building immunity to the virus and its variants.
“But we don’t really know how long the vaccination is going to last and be protective because we have not had enough time to assess that yet,” he said. “We are going to have to have more time pass to know how long it will last.”
Quimby said the companies that are producing the vaccines are confident they can produce new vaccines more readily as new variations of the virus appear.
“So, if new things do need to be changed, hopefully it can be done in a rapid fashion,” he said. “But, honestly, at this point, we don’t know how long even nonvariant immunity will last.”
Quimby said not all vaccines are the same. For example, flu vaccines are pretty much a yearly thing, while a vaccine for yellow fever can be good for as long as 10 years.
“Different vaccines provide different lengths of time,” he said.
Vivekanandan said the testing can tell health professionals whether the person has the virus but not whether the person has a variant.
“In order for us to know if it is one of the newer variants, it has to be sequenced differently in a different lab,” she said.
Vivekanandan said health professionals sometimes are taking samples of the virus to see whether it is a variant.
Vivekanandan said it is possible that variants of the virus are spreading across Nebraska since not all virus tests check for variants.
She said studies show the U.K. variant is 50% more infectious than the common strain of the virus.
“That is why one of the big pushes for infectious disease doctors like us is to continue to wear the mask always and making sure we get the vaccine when it is our turn because it is more contagious and infectious by 50% or more.”
Quimby said even as more vaccines are made available to the public, until more people are vaccinated, “masks are still important.”
“The pandemic is not gone,” Quimby said. “The pandemic is not done with us, even though we are kind of done with having it, and behaviors like that (not wearing masks) will make it drag out longer.”
Vivekanandan said even people who have been vaccinated should be wearing a mask because “we don’t know if you can be expose and be a carrier and give it to somebody else.”
“I think the masking is going to be extremely important if there is the U.K. variant, as we’ve already seen, in Nebraska,” she said. “If we look at the doubling time and the infection rate, we can predict that by the end of March or early April it could become a dominant strain.”
To reach herd immunity, Vivekanandan said, more than 80% of Nebraskans need to be vaccinated.