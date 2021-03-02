Health experts urge mask-wearing as COVID-19 variants could spread across Nebraska

She said the U.K. variant is the most prevalent in the U.S.

“Depending on how the variant doubles, we could see more and more of it in Nebraska,” Vivekanandan said.

What can help keep those variants from becoming more prevalent in Nebraska later this month and into April as they continue to circulate, she said, is for people to continue to wear a mask when out in public and get the vaccine when it is their turn.

“The key is that when you bring the infection rate down, the virus doesn’t have time to mutate or spread,” Vivekanandan said. “That is why masking and vaccines are going to be really important.”

Quimby said the new vaccines seem to be effective in building immunity to the virus and its variants.

“But we don’t really know how long the vaccination is going to last and be protective because we have not had enough time to assess that yet,” he said. “We are going to have to have more time pass to know how long it will last.”

Quimby said the companies that are producing the vaccines are confident they can produce new vaccines more readily as new variations of the virus appear.