Health Plex celebrates anniversary as Grand Island fitness center

Grand Island Health Plex Fitness Center is celebrating its 40th anniversary on Feb. 10.

Owner Scott Norton started his business at 2909 W. U.S. Highway 30 in 1982.

“It was a club that was failing at the time,” Norton said. “Back then, all we had in Grand Island was a YMCA. Another gentleman had started Grand Island health club, and it was just a free weight gym on Highway 34. It was way south and east of Grand Island and the town was going northwest, and nobody was going out there.”

In his early 20s then, he was doing construction with his father and enjoyed weightlifting.

He joined the club during some construction downtime in the winter of 1981.

“I don’t know what inspired me to call the guy who owned the club,” Norton said. “He owned it silently and had somebody run it for him, and I just got on the phone one day and called him up. I was just a scared kid and asked if he could talk to me about his health club.”

The conversations were fruitful.

Norton knew he wanted to have a club just like it, and found out the gym was going to close its doors and auction off the equipment.