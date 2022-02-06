Health Plex celebrates anniversary as Grand Island fitness center

Grand Island Health Plex Fitness Center is celebrating its 40th anniversary on Feb. 10.
Owner Scott Norton started his business at 2909 W. U.S. Highway 30 in 1982.
“It was a club that was failing at the time,” Norton said. “Back then, all we had in Grand Island was a YMCA. Another gentleman had started Grand Island health club, and it was just a free weight gym on Highway 34. It was way south and east of Grand Island and the town was going northwest, and nobody was going out there.”
In his early 20s then, he was doing construction with his father and enjoyed weightlifting.
He joined the club during some construction downtime in the winter of 1981.
“I don’t know what inspired me to call the guy who owned the club,” Norton said. “He owned it silently and had somebody run it for him, and I just got on the phone one day and called him up. I was just a scared kid and asked if he could talk to me about his health club.”
The conversations were fruitful.
Norton knew he wanted to have a club just like it, and found out the gym was going to close its doors and auction off the equipment.
“They weren’t making any money. There was only 34 people who went out there at the time,” he said.
He didn’t have any money, but was allowed to take it over. He brought it from the red into the black, gained more members and purchased the business.
Health Plex started out as a basic free weight club, like “what people have in their garage.”
“We didn’t have any cardio equipment. We did have a whirlpool and a locker room, but it was just free weights,” he said.
With his success he gradually brought in more equipment.
This approach couldn’t be done today, Norton said, as people expect a fully equipped club and such equipment is now very expensive.
It is a method he continues to use, though, continually adding on or replacing equipment.
New trainings and workout styles, such as “functional training,” have also been added.
“People are exercising outdoors more,” Norton said. “They like to do that boot camp type stuff. We’ve got an outdoor area, sand volleyball court and ropes to climb. We’ve just evolved. In 40 years, fitness and rehabilitation has changed dramatically.”
Health Plex has a staff of three: his daughter, Samantha Murphy; and friend, Shari Cole.
Murphy called the club’s 40-year legacy “amazing.”
“He should be proud of himself. He’s done it all by himself pretty much for this whole time. That’s dedication,” she said. “He’s here almost every single day of the week, whether that’s cleaning or greeting people or anything. It’s pretty impressive.”
Cole, a member of more than 20 years, left being a teacher to join the staff in May.
She was inspired by Norton’s ongoing efforts to help people feel cared for and validated.
“We really appreciate each other here,” she said. “We work together and everybody’s say is equal. We all have a part in the success and/or failure of this place. But, we built it up as a team and if we fall we’ll fall as a team.”
Though he’s faced the day-to-day hardships of any business owner, a true challenge for Norton came with the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
The center closed and members weren’t charged.
After 30 days, though, he had to reopen his doors.
“I’m not a rich man. I can’t pay bills without memberships coming in,” he said. “You’ve still got to pay your taxes and utilities and building payments.”
He added, “Either I was going to die from COVID or die from my business going out.”
Still, Norton required masks, fostered distancing and continually sterilized spaces.
Norton said he is fortunate to have such great support from loyal clients, which he considers a show of respect for his efforts.
“Any club can have members. I’ve got members who have been here 30 years, 20 years. Most of our members have been here 10 years or more,” he said. “A lot of places will have somebody go in, but they’ll leave a year later and go somewhere else.”
He added, “They appreciate us very much, and we appreciate them.”
The rewards of fitness and exercise are many, Norton said.
“A body that’s static ages. A body in motion doesn’t age. It actually builds stronger,” he said. “Time does catch up with all of us, but by exercising, it’s like they say, you add years to your life.”
An open house is planned for Thursday and a special anniversary couples membership will be offered: under $40 per month for two people to join.
For more information, visit gihealthplex.com