Health screenings important to preventing serious illness

Donner said he is concerned Hall County could see another spike in COVID cases because it is below the goal of having 70% of its eligible population with at least one vaccination.

He said health professionals need to push to get as many people vaccinated as possible to prevent a COVID spike.

Dental care

Dr. Steve Anderson said he likes to have brand new patients come for a thorough initial examination.

“We have X-rays, we measure their gums, we check their bite, we check their whole oral cavity for any bumps, lumps or sore spots, or changes that may be there that aren’t normal for an oral cancer exam,” Anderson said.

“Once we get that done, we look for decay on the X-rays,” he said. “We look to make sure their teeth are aligned properly, whether they need to have orthodontics or not.”

Anderson added, “If they have missing teeth, we try to explain that missing teeth are not good for your whole bite, because one cog in the wheel, if it’s out of place, can cause the whole ‘machine’ not to work properly.