Health screenings important to preventing serious illness

Grand Island is fortunate to have two hospitals, numerous physicians’ offices and a variety of medical specialists to attend to people’s health care needs.
But those facilities are not only for the sick. Healthy people also should have regular health or wellness screenings, according to three Grand Island health professionals.
Physician visits
Even someone who is in good health and who is not taking any medication should see their personal physician once a year.
That is the advice of Dr. Michael Donner, an internal medical specialist at Nebraska Medicine in Grand Island.
“That gives us a chance to screen for things like depression, and a chance to search for medical conditions that are asymptomatic,” he said.
Donner said doctors also will look for diseases that are statistically more likely for certain age groups.
One example would be for people who are developing insulin resistance or Type 2 diabetes.
He said such diseases are not readily apparent to patients in their daily lives. But a doctor might find early signs of diabetic neuropathy caused by undiagnosed Type 2 diabetes.
“We can find hypertension, too, because people can have hypertension and be asymptomatic,” Donner said.
By the time a person has noticeable symptoms due to high blood pressure or diabetes, they already may have developed complications such as vision problems, he said. A worst-case scenario would be if a person had a stroke or heart attack.
By the time any symptoms present themselves, “we’ve missed a huge opportunity to really modify the disease process and prevent some of those complications,” Donner said.
An annual physical can find problems such as high cholesterol or liver disease. He said such screenings might be done because of a patient’s family history, or because of a patient’s age.
An annual physical also gives a doctor an opportunity to review a patient’s immunization history. Donner said most people with no medical problems do not think about anything beyond a flu shot.
One of the vaccines “I really try to stay up on is TDAP, the tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis,” said Donner, who noted doctors are seeing pertussis more often.
He said he also tracks whether older patients have had either of the two vaccines to prevent pneumonia, as well as whether patients 50 or older have been vaccinated against shingles.
Some patients should see a doctor more than once a year.
If a person has a medical problem such as high blood pressure, but is well-controlled, “I’d see them twice a year, every six months,” Donner said.
The first visit would be for the annual physical and the second, six months later, would be more of a checkup.
“For someone who is actively adjusting medications or someone who is actively managing a chronic disease like diabetes or liver disease, then I would see people every three months, to keep a close eye on them for med adjustments and laboratory monitoring,” he said.
From Donner’s experience, men are more reluctant than women to see their doctor. It is not unusual for a man to see his doctor because his wife urged him to make the appointment.
If he has spouses who are patients, Donner said, he may contact the wife of the husband who is dragging his feet on an office visit.
He said telehealth helped his clinic keep up with patients’ health during the local COVID surges. For example, televideo resolution was good enough that he could have a patient with heart failure push on their legs and he could see edema.
Donner said he could adjust the patient’s Lasix dosage and schedule a follow-up in a couple of days.
Some patients continued in-person office visits, but others canceled appointments during the worst of the pandemic.
That caused a backlog of appointments, but the clinic “is pretty much caught up right now,” he said.
Donner said he is concerned Hall County could see another spike in COVID cases because it is below the goal of having 70% of its eligible population with at least one vaccination.
He said health professionals need to push to get as many people vaccinated as possible to prevent a COVID spike.
Dental care
Dr. Steve Anderson said he likes to have brand new patients come for a thorough initial examination.
“We have X-rays, we measure their gums, we check their bite, we check their whole oral cavity for any bumps, lumps or sore spots, or changes that may be there that aren’t normal for an oral cancer exam,” Anderson said.
“Once we get that done, we look for decay on the X-rays,” he said. “We look to make sure their teeth are aligned properly, whether they need to have orthodontics or not.”
Anderson added, “If they have missing teeth, we try to explain that missing teeth are not good for your whole bite, because one cog in the wheel, if it’s out of place, can cause the whole ‘machine’ not to work properly.
“Then we try to put together a treatment plan to match what we feel they need and also educate people as to why they need this. It’s their decision what they really want to do.”
He said once patients are established, they should have their teeth checked and cleaned on a regular basis.
For people who have no problems, and who have nice, straight teeth, that might be once each year. Other patients might come in every six months. Some people may see a dentist as often as every three months.
People who go in every three months might have periodontal disease (gum infection that can erode gum tissue and bone structure that supports teeth).
“They need to be maintained a little more closely than people who have normal, healthy gums and normal, healthy teeth,” Anderson said.
If people have wear on their teeth, dentists will try to determine whether they are grinding their teeth at night or whether they clench their teeth during the day.
Dental X-rays are digital, which has one-tenth of the radiation of older X-rays. A 360-degree X-ray is taken every five years.
If a patient has a severe toothache or needs a root canal, the person will get an intraoral X-ray. Most people will get an annual external digital X-ray to check for tooth decay.
One dental routine is universal.
“We recommend that everybody brush and floss their teeth at least once a day, if not twice,” Anderson said.
A state health directive closed dental offices for nine weeks, from about the middle of March to about the middle of May, in 2020, unless the patient had a dental emergency.
Anderson said his office then resumed regular appointments, but had to work through a backlog of rescheduled appointments. Some patients still were hesitant to reschedule a visit, but that backlog also has been worked through.
Vision screenings
Dr. Christa Hunnicutt, a Grand Island optometrist at Eyecare Professionals, said she recommends patients get an annual eye exam.
“Some patients may not notice changes in their vision, but it is important to have your ocular health evaluated,” said Hunnicutt in an email interview.
“There are many times an eye examination can reveal change that could be secondary to other systemic health problems like high blood pressure, diabetes or elevated cholesterol,” she said.
“There are also ocular diseases that we monitor during an annual eye exam that patients would not be able to detect on their own.”
Hunnicutt said it is mandatory for people who wear contact lenses to get an eye exam to renew their contact lens prescription.
“A contact lens is a medical device and ocular health needs to be evaluated annually to ensure the cornea stays healthy and best vision is achieved,” she said.
Hunnicutt said the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles only evaluates and restricts people’s ability to get a driver’s license based on distance visual acuity and visual field.
“As an eyecare provider, I want my patients to have their best vision at all distances,” she said.
It is better to diagnose any eye condition early, Hunnicutt said. Cataracts develop slowly, but early detection allows patients to self-monitor and also plan for surgery, when that becomes necessary.
“Macular degeneration is the leading cause of blindness for patients over 65, and early diagnosis and proper monitoring for progression is criticalm,” she said.
Hunnicutt said that diabetic retinopathy can lead to blindness, but a dilated eye exam helps evaluate the systemic control of the disease and can lead to a recommendation for treatment to prevent blindness.
While she highlighted those three conditions, she said a regular eye exam also can detect many other issues such as retinal problems, ocular tumors and eye muscle imbalances.
Because they spend so much time using electronic devices, it is increasingly common for young people to become near-sighted, Hunnicutt said.
The pandemic interrupted eye care screenings for some people.
“Our office was only allowed to see patients for emergencies for 53 days during the beginning of the pandemic,” she said.
Patients scheduled for regular exams had to be fit in during later months. Some patients also canceled or postponed visits because of concerns about contracting COVID-19, Hunnicutt said.
It took about a year to work through the backlog and get appointment wait times back to pre-pandemic levels.
Hunnicutt said Eyecare Professionals continues to accommodate any patient concerns about contracting COVID-19.