Hear Grand Island audiences love that Rascal

Rascal Martinez, who always draws a big crowd to Hear Grand Island, returns tonight to Railside Plaza.

T.J. Roe, the managing director of the summer concert series, describes Martinez as a fan favorite.

Martinez, who’s from Sutherland, has played Hear Grand Island about four times in the past.

His concert is “often the biggest and best show of the year,” Roe said.

“I mean, we have a lot of great artists, but Rascal is definitely a showman,” Roe said. “He definitely knows how to work a crowd.” He plays music that “everybody will recognize.”

This is the second of 10 shows in the Hear Grand Island series.

Martinez’s music is listed as Americana. “But he plays music from the ‘50s on, and it’s along with his own originals, which are great,” Roe said.

Salt Creek, a Lincoln band, will also perform tonight. Salt Creek has played Hear Grand Island before, “but it’s been a couple of years because they’ve been really busy. They’re signed to a record label called Tooth & Nail Records,” Roe said. “And they’ve been touring all over the country.”

Also coming from Lincoln will be Past Casual. “They’re relatively new as a band and they just released their first single. So it’s an artist that we’re excited for people to experience for the first time,” Roe said.

The DJ will be Riche Niche of Lincoln. This is the third year she’s played Hear Grand Island.

“And the kids love her. They mob her every season,” Roe said of Riche Niche, whose real name is Erin Poor.

Young people approach her while she’s working, and she shows them how a DJ works. “They just kind of gather around her,” Roe said.

“If we get some good weather, it should be a perfect summer evening,” Roe said. “The weather hasn’t got too hot yet, and Rascal always kills it. We’re really looking forward to it.”

The concert is followed by an after party at the Glass Bar for those 21 and older. That gathering runs from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m.

