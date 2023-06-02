Not only is the setting for Hear Grand Island new and improved, it's also good for concertgoers who are young parents.

What people know as Railside Plaza is now Amur Plaza. The expanded green space includes a permanent stage and two permanent public restrooms, which comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act. They also include a baby-changing station.

The ribbon cutting for the improved area will be at 5 p.m. today, followed by an early concert.

Hear Grand Island's 10-week summer concert series begins at 7 p.m., with performances by three bands -- the Hooten Hallers, Stone the Thrones and Gravekey.

This will be the Hooten Hallers' debut performance at Hear Grand Island.

T.J. Roe, who is Hear Grand Island's managing director, discovered the band at the Zoo Bar in Lincoln, where he runs sound. According to publicity material, the Hooten Hallers are a "high-energy blues, soul and rock 'n' roll band known for their gritty Americana roots music."

Based in Columbia, Mo., the band was founded by guitarist/lead vocalist John Randall and drummer/ falsetto vocalist Andy Rehm, who performed as a duo and were known for their raucous and often-improvised live performances. The third member of trio is baritone and bass saxophonist Kellie Everett.

Former band member Paul Weber wrote several of the group's songs, such as "She Used to Love My Music" and "Trouble Is."

Stone the Thrones has played Hear Grand Island several times.

Members of the group include vocalist Maria Rodriguez, Mark Schaefer, Mikey Becerra, Christopher Leets and Keeran Woode.

The central Nebraska group plays a "blend of '60s-era acid rock mixed with some '90s grunge" and occasional R&B and soul,'' says the group's biography. The band "wraps up these influences into a tight and powerfully executed performance that makes you want to move your feet."

Rodriguez "brings very powerful and emotional lyrics and melody" that sticks in your brain, the bio says. Schaefer delivers "a solid guitar sound ranging from funkadelic to Alice In Chains-like chug to creepy Uncle Acid and the Deadbeats ambience." Becerra's bass sounds "are psychedelic, groovy and progressive, which pulls all the different styles together in a supertight execution." Woode, the group's newest member "brings the light with his African-influenced drumming and percussion techniques along with adding killer keys to the songs as well," the bio says.

Gravekey is an alternative rock band based in Grand Island. Members include lead singer and songwriter Jessi Day and lead guitarist Carlos Vargas. The other members are bassist and co-vocalist Morgan Kounovsky and drummer Jared Rechsteiner.

Their sound is heavily influenced by bands like Paramore, Flyleaf, and Evanescence.

Admission to the all-ages concert is free.