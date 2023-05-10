This summer's Hear Grand Island concert lineup includes returning favorites Rascal Martinez, the Killigans, the Midnight Devils, AM/FM Lincoln and Shooter Jaxx.

They are among more than 25 bands that will perform during the 10-week summer concert series. which runs from June 2 through Aug. 4. The free concerts take place Friday nights at Amur Plaza in downtown Grand Island.

Martinez, who returns June 23, always draws the biggest crowd.

His trips to Hear Grand Island have had a significant impact on his life. In his first Railside concert in 2018, Martinez met the woman, Terra, who is now his wife. The couple, who live in Sutherland, have a baby boy named Milo.

"And he wrote a song about Milo. So he'll be singing a song about his boy at the place where he met his mother," said T.J. Roe, who is Hear Grand Island's managing director and talent buyer.

This year's lineup was announced Wednesday at the Grand Island Tourism office.

This summer's sounds will include hair metal, hip-hop, ska, country and indie pop. The lineup, organizers say, has something for everyone.

Wednesday's electronic presentation noted that Hear Grand Island "brings live music into the streets of the historic downtown district of Grand Island, bringing in upwards of 3,000-plus people weekly to Amur Plaza, formerly known as Railside Plaza. We have created a space where families can have something fun to do to kick off the weekend while also feeling comfortable bringing their children to celebrate the joys of live music."

The series' core belief is that "life is better when music is in it."

Hear Grand Island, which began in 2016, is now in its seventh year

Even now, Roe runs into Grand Islanders who don't know about the concert series.

So organizers have tried to book more bands with Grand Island ties.

Giving them exposure will increase the community's ownership of the series, Roe said. "We want people to own this festival because really it doesn't work without the community."

This year, organizers urge people to bring their grandmother and their dog, said Ashley Hanson of Hear Grand Island.

"Our huge goal this year is to widen the net even further," Roe said.

Hear Grand Island would like to bring in bigger acts in the future. Because of its location between Omaha and Denver, there's no reason that Grand Island can't attract more talent, Roe said.

The expansion of the downtown plaza will allow more people to gather in front of the stage, Roe said. There will be more seating, and "it's actual lawn for your lawn chairs," he said.

This summer, Hear Grand Island is partnering with the Nebraska State Fair's "Fairest Showdown" battle of the bands.

Karli Schulz of the State Fair talked about the "Fairest Showdown" at Wednesday's news conference.

Hear Grand Island and the State Fair are two of the largest musical events in central Nebraska, she said. The "Fairest Showdown" began with 49 bands, and the number has been whittled down to seven.

The seven finalists are Jordan Schoch, Joshua Cole, The Kyle Sayler Band, Mad Dog and the 2020s, No Drinking on Grounds, The Other Side of Now and Tegan Nissen and the Troubleshooters. They will perform this summer at Hear Grand Island.

The weekly concerts run from 7 to 11 p.m. Featured breweries are Scratchtown, Zipline, Kinkaider, Prairie Pride, Keg Creek, Empyrean, Upstream, O'Dell and Hwy 14.

An after-party, for those 21 and older, takes place at the Glass Bar from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m.

The summer downtown schedule includes the Fourth Street Festival on June 24-25 and The Bridge Concert June 30.

One purpose of Wednesday's press conference was to celebrate National Travel and Tourism Week.

"We're great at tourism," said Mayor Roger Steele.

"But that has not always been the case," Steele said. He recalled that in 1727, Gen. Pedro de Villasur and 40 leather soldiers came here from Santa Fe, N.M. Upon crossing the Platte River at what is now Grand Island, "General Villasur and his 40 leather soldiers were attacked by the Pawnee and the French. That was not a good way to welcome people to Grand Island."

As people chuckled, Steele said the city has gotten much better at extending a welcome. "I like to believe today that if visitors came from Santa Fe, N.M., we would not shoot arrows at them. I believe that's true, isn't that right, Brad?" Steele said to Grand Island Tourism Director Brad Mellema.

"So now, we've got that episode behind us and as the T-shirts say, we are now Nebraska's favorite island since 1872," Steele said.

Since the city's founding, "people have come to Grand Island for the quality of our people and for all our city has to offer. So other than that short episode in 1727, we've been doing it right," Steele said.

"I'm very pleased to be here to celebrate tourism in Grand Island," Steele said. He gave a shoutout to Grand Island Tourism and Hear Grand Island, which is a "huge draw" for the city.

It's important that the concert series is downtown, Steele said.

"Downtown Grand Island is the center for culture, the arts, entertainment and cuisine in Grand Island," Steele said. "And that momentum is expanding because Fourth Street is becoming the Nebraska and regional center for Latino celebrations. And that's just going to grow and grow and grow. So there's so many wonderful things happening in our community."