Hear Grand Island returns Friday night

The more people show up, the better the concert.

At Hear Grand Island, that’s literally true.

“The beverage sales are what pays the bands,” says T.J. Roe, managing director of Hear Grand Island. So bigger crowds help the series get better entertainment.

“Every year we try to make it bigger and better. But it takes a village to do that,” Roe said. “So come down and help us party. We can’t do it on our own.”

The outdoor summer concert series returns Friday night with the first of 10 shows. Concerts will be presented every Friday night through Aug. 5 in Railside Plaza.

More than 120 bands applied for this year’s slots.

Organizers “try to bring as big of a variety as we can so that there’s a little bit of something for everybody,” Roe said. “But generally I just love seeing bands that have a real good, live energy and will get the crowd going.”

In addition to Nebraska, music acts this summer will come from Chicago, Kansas City, Denver, Louisville and Tulsa.

Besides getting paid, bands also get to keep their merchandise sales.

“We don’t take a portion of that. Some venues do,” Roe said. But Hear Grand Island is happy to get the bands, which perform “at a pretty reasonable price.”

Country will be the focus Friday night. Back for return appearances are Shooter Jaxx, from York, and the Hangin’ Cowboys from Lincoln.

Performing at Hear Grand Island for the first time will be the Kyle Sayler Band of Grand Island.

The bands play from 7 to 11 p.m.

DJ Pink Bunny will start off the evening at 6 p.m. and return between bands.

Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. No outside food or drink is allowed in the gates, including coolers.

The Glass Bar hosts an after party every Friday for those 21 and older. That party, which runs from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m., features the DJ from that night’s show. Admission is free

The concert series will feature a different local brewery every week with samples and freebies from vendors including Prairie Pride, Kinkaider, Brickway, Odell, Scratchtown, Bottle Rocket, Zipline and Keg Creek.

Support of local sponsors helps keep admission free, says Brent Lindner, the man behind Hear Grand Island.

Hear Grand Island has been a summertime fixture in Grand Island since 2016. This is the sixth year of the series, which took 2020 off because of COVID-19.

Hear Grand Island was originally begun by Hear Nebraska, a nonprofit, in cooperation with Lindner and Sharena Anson.

In 2018 Hear Nebraska merged with The Bay in Lincoln, forming Rabble Mill, and handed the booking and planning of acts over to Lindner and Roe.

Ashley Hanson has been the team’s marketing director since 2021. Nathan Vargas has been capturing memories of the evening’s events since 2018. Beverage director Monica Winget has worked every year of Hear Grand Island.

This year, a production team will shoot video of a song performed by each band. The videos will go online by the following Friday.

Here is the remaining 2022 Hear Grand Island lineup:

June 10: Rascal Martinez, Salt Creek, Past Casual and DJ Riche Niche.

June 17: Freakabout, Stone The Thrones, Estrogen Projection.

June 24: In the Whale, Universe Contest, Public Figure and DJesse.

July 1: The Bridge Concert, featuring La Esencia de la Banda de Joey Camarillo, Cheesy Bandito, UpSet, Salvador Kubrick and DJ Furashi.

July 8: Cruz Control, Head Change, Turquoise and DJ Blac.

July 15: Katy Guillen and the Drive, Mad Dog and the 20/20s, Wild Roses and DJ Problems.

July 22: The Midnight Devils, Native Sons and DJ Sam “Spade” Morris.

July 29: The Killigans, Waltzer, Casii Stephan and DJ Cayleen.

Aug. 5: AM/FM and a Totally ‘80s dance party with costume contest.

