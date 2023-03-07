A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 21 for Jeffrey Adams of Marquette, who is accused of killing his 49-year-old wife on Feb. 26.

Hamilton County Court Judge Lynelle Homolka scheduled the hearing for 9:30 a.m. at the Hamilton County Courthouse in Aurora.

Adams, 47, is charged with second-degree murder. He made his initial court appearance on Feb. 28, when Homolka set bond at $1 million.

The body of his wife, Angela Carlson-Adams, was found at their residence at 502 Carnahan St. in Marquette. Adams drove to the sheriff's office in Aurora Feb. 26 to turn himself in.

The arrest affidavit was written by Sgt. Ryan Phinney of the Nebraska State Patrol.

According to the affidavit, Adams said he and his wife had gone to a bar in Marquette and to the Independence Club in Central City on Feb. 25.

Adams said they "were both drinking heavily and that on the ride home they had gotten into an argument," the affidavit says.

When the couple arrived home, they continued to argue and a physical altercation started. Adams confessed that he punched his wife in the head twice, the affidavit says.

He said she was lying face down on the floor bleeding when he left the house. "Adams advised that he did not attempt to get any aid for Angela despite knowing that she was bleeding and hurt," the affidavit says.

An adult child discovered his mother's body.

Hamilton County Sheriff Jeromy McCoy responded to the house at about 12:45 p.m. Feb. 26. McCoy, who determined that Adams was dead, noted a laceration above her left eye and another laceration between her left eye and nose.

Adams is represented by Jeffery Pickens of Lincoln. The case is being prosecuted by Douglas Dexter of Aurora.