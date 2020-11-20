Heartbreak on the hoof: Big livestock show in January canceled

The cancellation of the NebraskaN Livestock Show, set to take place in January in Grand Island, deals a major blow to both the Grand Island economy and the cattle industry.

The event, which was scheduled to run for 16 days at the Fonner Park/State Fair livestock complex, was canceled Thursday because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It hurts bad,” said Bill Ogg, executive director of the Nebraska State Fair.

The NebraskaN Livestock Show was meant to be an alternative to the National Western Stock Show in Denver. Organizers of that well-known event announced Sept. 14 that the 2021 event had fallen victim to COVID-19 in the Denver area. Now the same thing has happened in Grand Island.

The decision to cancel the Grand Island event was made by the Grand Island Livestock Complex Authority in cooperation with “a cadre of folks who were working their heart and soul out to make this thing happen,” Ogg said.

Those people, who live all across the state and even outside Nebraska, were “really wanting a substitute for Denver,” Ogg said. They felt the Grand Island plan was “worth their sweat equity and some hard dollars to try and make it happen.”