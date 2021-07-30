Heartland Events Center to rock with ‘Good Vibrations’

The Beach Boys are only making one stop in Nebraska this summer (so far), and it’s Sunday at Grand Island’s Heartland Events Center.
Mike Love, a founding member of the band and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, is touring with the band across the Midwest this summer, including stops this week in Missouri and Kansas.
Grand Island may not be the band’s only stop in Nebraska this year, though, Love told The Independent.
“The year is young, you know? You never know what we might do in December. We are doing a Christmas tour,” he said. “Right now, we just got back on the road after being disallowed to do performances for a year and a half. Everyone’s thrilled to be back on the road, doing what we love to do, which is music.”
Along with their classics, the audience at this Sunday’s show will be treated to new songs by the band, composed during the pandemic, Love said.
“About a year ago, while we were sitting around at our individual homes, we all got together electronically, and we came up with a song called ‘This Too Shall Pass,’” he said. “We’re doing it for our encore, and people seem to like it because they certainly relate to it.”
The chorus, he said, goes:
“People are asking, how long will it last;
the saying goes, this too shall pass;
I believe the best is yet to come,
and we’ll get back to having fun, fun, fun; fun in the sun.”
The band also will be doing songs from its upcoming box set release, “Feel Flows,” including some they haven’t performed in many years.
“The last time we did the song called ‘Add Some Music to Your Day’ was nine years ago when we did our 50th anniversary,” Love said. “We’re doing that in our concert as well, and a couple of more in addition to that. There’s a sprinkling of lesser known songs from our box set, which has several never-before-released songs or versions of songs.”
Love said he is thrilled to be on the road again with the band.
“It’s almost like we’re just starting out again because we literally are after a year and a half of very little to do, musically speaking, in terms of live music,” he said, “so we’re all of us, on stage, very excited, very happy to be back at it.”
The Beach Boys is a name that looms large in rock music history and America in general.
“It’s us, the Beatles and Michael Jackson, who have had the most Top 10 records in a certain period of time,” Love said. “On oldies radio, the Beatles, the Beach Boys and Motown are the three most dominant musical entities that get played in virtually every city across the country. We get played in all those places. It’s as if we have 10 records every day of the week.”
Love is proud to continue that legacy for longtime and newly arrived fans.
“Our music seems to transcend the generations and we keep getting more and more fans added to the body of people that like to hear Beach Boys music. We’re in a very blessed position,” he said.
“Doing those songs, you’d think we’d be tired of them, but there’s something about writing them and singing them and seeing the appreciation that’s really inspiring and uplifting for us as musicians.”
The Beach Boys will perform Sunday at Grand Island’s Heartland Events Center.
For tickets, visit https://heartlandeventscenter.com.