Heartland Events Center to rock with ‘Good Vibrations’

the saying goes, this too shall pass;

I believe the best is yet to come,

and we’ll get back to having fun, fun, fun; fun in the sun.”

The band also will be doing songs from its upcoming box set release, “Feel Flows,” including some they haven’t performed in many years.

“The last time we did the song called ‘Add Some Music to Your Day’ was nine years ago when we did our 50th anniversary,” Love said. “We’re doing that in our concert as well, and a couple of more in addition to that. There’s a sprinkling of lesser known songs from our box set, which has several never-before-released songs or versions of songs.”

Love said he is thrilled to be on the road again with the band.

“It’s almost like we’re just starting out again because we literally are after a year and a half of very little to do, musically speaking, in terms of live music,” he said, “so we’re all of us, on stage, very excited, very happy to be back at it.”

The Beach Boys is a name that looms large in rock music history and America in general.