Heartland graduate optimistic despite international conflict in home country

Anastasiia Chanh wants to help restore her home country of Ukraine.

One of 14 students who graduated from Grand Island’s Heartland Lutheran High School on Sunday, one day she would like to return and help rebuild Unkraine’s infrastructure.

“I am planning to attend UNL now for architectural studies,” Chanh said through a thick accent. “Then maybe after two years of UNL, I want to switch schools and experience more by living in different states.

Chanh was born in Ukraine and spent much of her life there and in China. Her mother’s family — grandparents and aunts — still live in Ukraine. Her mother and stepfather live and work in Shanghai, China. She said of her family and friends, “They never had thoughts of leaving Ukraine because they are very believing and supportive.”

For the last three years, Chanh has been a student at HLHS, believing and supporting from afar. She was living in Grand Island with her host family and attending school when news of the Russian invasion came.

“When we were first attacked in February, (my friends) all texted me, scared,” Chanh said. “Some of them were crying because they all had to go into bomb shelters and everything. I tried my best to support them and tell them it’s going to be fine.”

Nonetheless, Chanh felt powerless.

“I didn’t know how I can help from here. I mean, yes, we can transfer money to them and everything, but I feel like it’s more than that,” she said.

Chelsey Liess, HLHS Principal, noticed Chanh’s struggles.

“At the beginning, when all this happened with Ukraine and Russia, she felt kind of frustrated that she couldn’t go there,” Liess said. “We kept reminding her that her parents would rather her be safe than going there, so she had to find her own way of supporting them.”

Much of that support came from the power of prayer, careful introspection and a higher power, Chanh said.

“At first, I was mostly angry, but I was religion — the Bible and stories from there. I have learned how to deal with my emotions and believe that it’s going to be better later on, and that God will work through it.”

There’s an extended family, beyond the one at Heartland, who are keeping Chanh and her family in their hearts.

“She’s got tons of people, praying for the situation … praying for her family. We put it on the prayer list that goes out to all of our supporters in many, many towns,” Liess said.

It also was highlighted in the classroom. Heartland had a day dedicated to celebrating Chanh, her culture and her fellow Ukrainians’ tenacity. Students and faculty wore yellow and blue, the colors of Ukraine’s national flag. Chanh even wore traditional Ukrainian dress.

Chanh appreciates her school-family’s outpouring of support, but there are tiny, more intimate moments Heartland gave to Chanh, Liess said.

“When it first happened she had a couple days that were more emotional than others. We gave her some time out of class to calm down and give hugs if she needed them. And just try to be there for her,” she said.

Chanh recognizes there is still a lack of understanding, but not just by her peers. Many teens don’t understand what is real and what isn’t.

What is real, Chanh said, is the supportive environment of Heartland, her home away from Ukraine.

“We’re really close to each other. In usual schools, you wouldn’t be able to talk to teachers about your feelings. In our school, it’s smaller, and you can talk to each and every one out there.”

Chanh still talks to her friends and family in a different “out there” Ukraine.

“I always tell them we’re praying for them and that, then how God knows the right way to do things. It’s never going to end horribly bad, and God has a plan for whatever is going to happen.”

Through her faith, and her school, Chanh has brought forth more confidence that everything is going to be OK in Ukraine, despite fear.

“I believe that everyone outside of Ukraine right now has fear for their family and loved ones, but I have strong belief that Ukraine fights through and win the war,” she said.

So much belief that lately she and her Ukrainian friends’ talk has turned to the things teenagers should be worrying about. Nest year she’s planning to go back and visit family and friends.

“We’re texting each other about our future plans, maybe meet ups and how we’re going to spend our time together in Ukraine.”

Still, worries linger, sometimes strong, sometimes lurking in the back of Chanh’s mind.

“I always think about it. I never put it away,” she said.

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.