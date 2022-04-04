Heartland Health Center opens at new Faidley Avenue location

Heartland Health Center opened Tuesday at its new location, at 2116 W. Faidley Ave., Suite 2100, on the north side of the CHI Health St. Francis campus.

The health center was previously located at 3307 W. Capital Ave.

“We opened up on March 29 to see our first patients, and it was extremely successful for a first day,” Chief Executive Officer Tami Smith told The Independent. “Actually, the whole first week has been a success.”

The move was needed, as the health center had run out of space to meet the needs of the growing Grand Island community, said Smith.

“We had outgrown our space, and had started working on this project a little over two years ago,” she said. “And, here were are, two years and four months later, and we’re finally moved in.”

Smith described Heartland Health as a “one-stop shop.”

The health center boasts five areas of care: adult general care, pediatrics, dental for all ages, behavioral health and outreach, which connects people with needed resources.

They also have a case manager/diabetic educator, who works with patients and help manage their health care needs.

There are many benefits to having these services in one location, said Smith.

“We’re a federally-qualified health center, so we see anybody and everybody. If they’re uninsured or under-insured, we’re still going to meet their medical needs,” she said. “Being able to offer all those services for them in one location seems to be very successful and very inviting to the patients we serve.”

The new space will better allow the health center to meet the needs of a growing community.

“For Adult and pediatric, we shared seven exam rooms. At our new location, we have a total of 16,” Smith said. “We’ve got 10 in the adult family practice area, and we’ve got six specific for our pediatric population.”

Other areas have also expanded.

“In our dental we had five ops, and we’ve doubled it. We now have 10 ops,” she said. “With our behavioral health, we had one office, and we now have three with the potential to grow that more.”

The move has been worthwhile.

“It’s been nice to actually not be bumping elbows every turn we make,” Smith said. “Our staff is super-excited. Their passion is serving our patients, and being able to serve them in a location where we’ve got room to take care of them property is very important to them.”

There is a potential for further expansion, Smith said.

“We’d love to find a way to either partner with somebody or bring vision into our clinic. That’s something that’s a long-term goal,” she said. “We’re also looking for an opportunity to bring a pharmacy on campus, as well, so we can continue to make it even more of a ‘one-stop shop’ for our patients.”

Heartland Health would also like to be able to help patients with transportations needs more, Smith said.

An open house event is planned for May.

“We’re just going to get ourselves acclimated to the location and get things going well,” Smith said. “Then we want to invite the community in to see where we’ve moved to and what we have to offer.”

For more information about Heartland Health Clinic in Grand Island, visit www.heartlandhealthcenter.org or www.facebook.com/heartlandhealthcentergi.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.