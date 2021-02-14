Heartland Hoops Classic brings needed economic boost to Grand Island

Martinez said it was in 2013 that the classic grew in stature and they began inviting teams from outside the state to participate.

“Since 2013, it has continued to grow nationally in interest and we have been very fortunate to continue to grow the event on a national level,” he said.

And as the event has grown, so has its economic impact as these out-of-town teams bring visitors who stay at local hotels, eat at local restaurants and shop at local stores.

“It gives the community an economic boost,” Martinez said.

The Heartland Hoops Classic is the first big event this year in Grand Island. While the rodeo planned for this year has been canceled, Fonner Park horse racing is gearing up to start Friday. Also, the national alpaca show will return to Fonner Park in March.

Next week, the state cheer and dance competition will take place at the Heartland Events Center. The annual crane migration is just beginning, though many venues, such as the Crane Trust, will not open their public blinds for visitors. They are offering a virtual experience for people to enjoy the migration, though the migration still will draw people from across the country because of its uniqueness.