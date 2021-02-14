Heartland Hoops Classic brings needed economic boost to Grand Island

Despite frigid temperatures and a snowy landscape Saturday in Grand Island, there was sun and the Heartland Hoops Classic at the Heartland Events Center.
And for a community who saw a 50% decrease in revenues generated from tourism last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the basketball tournament was very much welcomed as officials hope 2021 can help the community recover from the economic decline resulting from the virus.
Despite a national economy slowly recovering from the pandemic, Tino Martinez, who has organized the Heartland Hoops Classic for the last 14 years, said they were able to put together an exciting lineup for the event, including three Grand Island teams as well as two high-profile national teams.
Martinez said it was his passion for high school sports that motivated him to organize the classic.
He said, at the time the event started, the Heartland Events Center was still new.
“I thought the classic would be a way to showcase the community,” Martinez said.
During the last 14 years, interest in the tournament has grown as teams were wanting to be a part of it and “our community has done a tremendous job of supporting the event.”
This year’s event included teams from Kansas and Virginia. In past years, teams have come from South Dakota, Utah, Maryland and Florida.
Martinez said it was in 2013 that the classic grew in stature and they began inviting teams from outside the state to participate.
“Since 2013, it has continued to grow nationally in interest and we have been very fortunate to continue to grow the event on a national level,” he said.
And as the event has grown, so has its economic impact as these out-of-town teams bring visitors who stay at local hotels, eat at local restaurants and shop at local stores.
“It gives the community an economic boost,” Martinez said.
The Heartland Hoops Classic is the first big event this year in Grand Island. While the rodeo planned for this year has been canceled, Fonner Park horse racing is gearing up to start Friday. Also, the national alpaca show will return to Fonner Park in March.
Next week, the state cheer and dance competition will take place at the Heartland Events Center. The annual crane migration is just beginning, though many venues, such as the Crane Trust, will not open their public blinds for visitors. They are offering a virtual experience for people to enjoy the migration, though the migration still will draw people from across the country because of its uniqueness.
Brad Mellema, executive director of Grand Island Tourism, said events such as the Heartland Hoops Classic are important to Grand Island as they help bring visitor dollars to the community.
Mellema said Grand Island Tourism recently invested in a Tourism Economic Calculator System that helps measure the economic impact of all the various visitor events on the community.
He said this is a valuable tool in helping to plan future events and make them successful.
Events like the Heartland Hoops Classic bring more than an economic boost to the community, Mellema said.
“Our community is certainly ready to get back to gathering for athletic and entertainment events,” he said. “I applaud the efforts of Tino and the staff at Fonner Park and the Heartland Events Center has done to make it be done right.”
He said people “crave getting together and enjoy sports.”
“For them to be able to come together and get this done means a lot,” Mellema said.
Grand Island Chamber of Commerce President Cindy Johnson said she is optimistically hopeful that Grand Island has turned the pandemic corner and visitor events will perk up this year, especially with increased vaccinations and the lower number of COVID-19 cases.
“There is a growing sense that the worst of COVID-19 may be behind us,” Johnson said.
She said the Heartland Hoops Classic “gives us one more reason to regain our sense of normalcy.”
“While the basketball is sure to be exciting, it is equally exciting to know that there will be visitors in the community, frequenting our hotels, restaurants, retail shops and services,” Johnson said. “It has been a challenging year for businesses and every event, including the Heartland Hoops Classic, is important to our community’s economic recovery and return to pre-COVID 19 levels.”
But there remains a need for health safety protocols because of the virus.
“Organizers for Heartland Hoops are to be given accolades for planning a safe event for all participants and attendees,” Johnson said. “The uncertainty of the pandemic is a challenge and to move forward with an event like this takes grit and determination.”
She said Martinez and his group have “forged ahead with a belief that the tournament could and would be held.”
“Sporting events are an attraction and event organizers, like Tino, who bring 1-, 2-, 3-day events to Grand Island are to be thanked for not only the entertainment opportunity, but for the economic impact experienced by the business community and, ultimately, the city of Grand Island,” Johnson said.
She said the same is true for next week’s Nebraska State Cheer and Dance Championships.
“Participants, parents, other family members, friends and communities will descend on Grand Island to support their favorite State Cheer and Dance team,” Johnson said.
An influx of visitors to the community results in increased revenues for the businesses, she said, and can make it possible to upgrade or replacing equipment, invest in a building, hire additional staff or simply realize a higher return on investment.
“Economically speaking, spending by out-of-town visitors is more desirable than spending by locals in that the out-of-town visitor spending is ‘new’ money into the community, whereas at least a portion of the funds spent by local residents would be spent whether or not the sporting event was held,” Johnson said.