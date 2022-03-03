Heartland Lutheran annual fundraiser set for April

Heartland Lutheran High School will have its 24th annual banquet and benefit auction on April 9 at the Doniphan Events Center. Proceeds from the event support the operational costs of the school.

The reservation-only event Saturday, April 9, begins at 5 p.m. with “super-silent” auction bidding. Dinner will be served at 6:15 p.m. with the live auction at 7:30 p.m. and followed by a dance until 11:30 p.m.

Tickets to the banquet, auction and dance are $75 each and may be purchased through March 29 from the Heartland Lutheran High School office, 3900 W. Husker Highway, Grand Island, or from the school website at www.heartlandlutheran.org/red-and-blue.

A table of eight may be purchased for $1,000. A corporate table for eight, complete with special corporate recognition, may be purchased at three different levels. The levels are gold ($1,000 and up), silver ($500 and up) and bronze ($250 and up).