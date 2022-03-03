 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Heartland Lutheran annual fundraiser set for April

  • Updated
  • 0
Heartland Lutheran School sign
Josh Salmon

Heartland Lutheran High School will have its 24th annual banquet and benefit auction on April 9 at the Doniphan Events Center. Proceeds from the event support the operational costs of the school.

The reservation-only event Saturday, April 9, begins at 5 p.m. with “super-silent” auction bidding. Dinner will be served at 6:15 p.m. with the live auction at 7:30 p.m. and followed by a dance until 11:30 p.m.

Tickets to the banquet, auction and dance are $75 each and may be purchased through March 29 from the Heartland Lutheran High School office, 3900 W. Husker Highway, Grand Island, or from the school website at www.heartlandlutheran.org/red-and-blue.

A table of eight may be purchased for $1,000. A corporate table for eight, complete with special corporate recognition, may be purchased at three different levels. The levels are gold ($1,000 and up), silver ($500 and up) and bronze ($250 and up).

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Fed warns Ukraine invasion will boost inflation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts