Heartland Lutheran annual gala set for Saturday
Heartland Lutheran annual gala set for Saturday

Heartland Red and Blue

Jackie Zehendner (left) and Connie Hiegel were among those setting up for the “Red-Blue” gala Tuesday at Heartland Lutheran High School. Bidding for the silent auction starts Thursday and ends Saturday afternoon. (Photo courtesy of Betty Seim)

 Betty Seim

Heartland Lutheran High School will host its 23rd annual “Red-Blue” Gala on Saturday at the Riverside Golf Club in Grand Island.

The theme for this year’s event is “Strength Beyond the Storm,” based on Psalm 28:7. Tickets are $70 each and are limited due to social distancing recommendations. There will be “orders-to-go” on a limited “first-come, first-served” availability.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. with dinner served at 6 p.m. and a live auction at 7.

A silent auction will be set up at the school at 3900 W. Husker Highway. Viewing and bidding for the silent auction items will run from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday and continue 1-8 p.m. Friday and 1-4 p.m. Saturday.

The silent auction also will be available online through Hi-Bid on the HLHS Facebook page and heartlandlutheran.org. There will be an opportunity to purchase raffle tickets for special prizes.

Red-Blue online bidding will be done through wieckauction.com/auctions/heartland-lutheran.html.

Other donations will be accepted through thrivent.cotribute.co/events/495366/detail?srccrowd-fundraise-active-charity-mailto-185.

For more information, contact the school at 308-385-3900 or office@heartlandlutheran.org.

