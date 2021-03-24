Heartland Lutheran annual gala set for Saturday

Heartland Lutheran High School will host its 23rd annual “Red-Blue” Gala on Saturday at the Riverside Golf Club in Grand Island.

The theme for this year’s event is “Strength Beyond the Storm,” based on Psalm 28:7. Tickets are $70 each and are limited due to social distancing recommendations. There will be “orders-to-go” on a limited “first-come, first-served” availability.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. with dinner served at 6 p.m. and a live auction at 7.

A silent auction will be set up at the school at 3900 W. Husker Highway. Viewing and bidding for the silent auction items will run from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday and continue 1-8 p.m. Friday and 1-4 p.m. Saturday.

The silent auction also will be available online through Hi-Bid on the HLHS Facebook page and heartlandlutheran.org. There will be an opportunity to purchase raffle tickets for special prizes.

Red-Blue online bidding will be done through wieckauction.com/auctions/heartland-lutheran.html.

Other donations will be accepted through thrivent.cotribute.co/events/495366/detail?srccrowd-fundraise-active-charity-mailto-185.

For more information, contact the school at 308-385-3900 or office@heartlandlutheran.org.