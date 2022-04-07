Heartland Lutheran’s preview event for annual silent auction set for Friday

Heartland Lutheran High School will host a Red and Blue Gala silent auction preview event for the public from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the school, 3900 W. Husker Highway. Please enter from the west on Husker Highway due to road construction.

Bidding is done through the school’s website at www.heartlandlutheran.org/red-and-blue and will be available from now through Saturday, the date of the sold-out dinner/auction/dance at the Doniphan Events Center. This year’s theme is “Love One Another” based on 1 John 4:7-8.