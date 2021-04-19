Heartland United Way announces new board members during annual meeting

The Heartland United Way recently recognized retiring board members and new board members during its 74th annual meeting.
Heartland United Way President Karen Rathke said, “The Heartland United Way is grateful for the board of directors, officers and campaign leadership who provide excellent leadership and strategic direction for the organization to ensure resources are available to meet the needs of the community.”
Elected officers to serve in leadership roles include Board Chair, Matt Gotschall (Central Community College); First Vice Chair, Zachary Butz (Wolf, McDermott, Depue, Sabott, Butz & Porto, LLC); Second Vice Chair, Shauna Graham (Merrick County Foundation); and Treasurer and Ethics Officer, Barrett Hahn (Merrick Machine).
Retiring board members include Layla Crow, Diana Hast, Arlan Johnson, Justin Johnson, Mark Moravec and Shane Wissmann.
“Heartland United Way is excited to announce five talented, professional individuals to serve on the board of directors,” Rathke said.
Dan Quick is a former state senator who served in the Nebraska Legislature. He worked for the Grand Island Utilities Department at Platte Generating Station for 28 years. Dan is a member of the Knights of Columbus and Blessed Sacrament Church. He is currently retired and lives in Grand Island with his wife, Alice, and has three children and nine grandchildren.
Morganne Manivong is the current assistant director of human resources for Bosselman Enterprises and is a certified professional with the Society for Human
Resources Management. Manivong is a lifelong resident of Grand Island where she and
her hu
sb
her husband, Phou, live with their son.
Jim Pirnie is president of Grand Island Express and president of GIX Logistics. He is a current board member of the BID Railside. Jim was born and raised in Grand Island and has four children.
Kent Brown is the president of Nebraska Truck Center Inc., where he has worked for 39 years. Kent spends his spare time golfing, enjoying family, boating and spending evenings on the deck. Kent and his wife, Tonja, have been active in Grand Island. He has two boys, three stepdaughters, one granddaughter and one on the way.
Lisa Albers is on the Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education, is a member of the Nebraska Association of Schools Boards’ Legislative Committee, and is the vice president for the YMCA Board of Directors. Lisa manages Anesthesia Group of Grand Island and is also a coach at CrossFit GI. Lisa and her husband, Curt, are longtime Grand Island residents and have three children.