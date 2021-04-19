Heartland United Way announces new board members during annual meeting

Morganne Manivong is the current assistant director of human resources for Bosselman Enterprises and is a certified professional with the Society for Human

Resources Management. Manivong is a lifelong resident of Grand Island where she and

her hu

sb

and, Phou, live with their son.

Jim Pirnie is president of Grand Island Express and president of GIX Logistics. He is a current board member of the BID Railside. Jim was born and raised in Grand Island and has four children.

Kent Brown is the president of Nebraska Truck Center Inc., where he has worked for 39 years. Kent spends his spare time golfing, enjoying family, boating and spending evenings on the deck. Kent and his wife, Tonja, have been active in Grand Island. He has two boys, three stepdaughters, one granddaughter and one on the way.

Lisa Albers is on the Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education, is a member of the Nebraska Association of Schools Boards’ Legislative Committee, and is the vice president for the YMCA Board of Directors. Lisa manages Anesthesia Group of Grand Island and is also a coach at CrossFit GI. Lisa and her husband, Curt, are longtime Grand Island residents and have three children.