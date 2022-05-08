Heartland United Way announces new board of directors

At its 75th annual meeting on March 24, Heartland United Way recognized retiring board members and elected new board members and officers.

Zachary Butz, who works at Wolf, McDermott, Depue, Sabott, Butz & Porto, LLC, was elected board chair. Shauna Graham, who works at the Merrick County Foundation, was elected first vice-chair. Jodi Rauert of First National Bank was named second vice-chair. The treasurer and ethics officer is Barrett Hahn, who works at Merrick Machine.

“The Heartland United Way is grateful for the board of directors, officers and campaign leaders who provide excellent leadership and strategic direction to ensure resources are available to meet the needs of the community,” says a news release. “Retiring board members who will be greatly missed include Mark Gloor, Jayne Smith and Jenny Pokorney.”

During the annual meeting each year the nominating committee selects new members to serve on the board. The nominees were officially elected during the meeting.

New board of director members are:

— Michael (Mike) Morrow is the general manager of BonnaVilla, which is a division of Chief Industries, Inc., and has been in the manufactured home business since 1996. Morrow joined BonnaVilla in 2012 as the sales and engineering manager. In 2021, he was selected as general manager.

Prior to his time at Chief, Morrow was with Champion, Barvista and All American Homes. He is a part of various organizations and has served on numerous boards including State of Colorado Division of Housing Technical Advisory Committee, Kansas Manufactured Housing Association, Nebraska Manufactured Housing Association, Aurora Housing Development Corp., Aurora Development Corp., Aurora Construction Enterprise and Blueprint Nebraska Housing Industry Council.

— Angela Simdorn is the human resource director at Hornady Manufacturing in Grand Island and has 25-plus years of executive human resources experience. A native of central Nebraska, Simdorn graduated from Centura High School and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where she received a bachelor’s degree in business administration with majors in human resources management and economics.

She has been involved in the Grand Island community for many years and has served on several boards in the past. These boards include the American Red Cross, Leadership Tomorrow, State Skills USA, College Park and Centura Educational Foundation. She has been involved in coordinating workplace Heartland United Way campaigns throughout her career.

— Ryan Hand is the information systems manager at Eakes Office Solutions. He has been at Eakes for 12 years with more than 16 years of experience in the information systems field. “Ryan is passionate about helping out as needed in the community,” says Heartland United Way.

He is the vice president of the Railside Business Improvement District, a member of the board of directors at Grand Island Rifle Club and serves on the technology advisory committee for the Career Pathways Institute. He was a part of the Leadership Tomorrow’s 29th class and attends Third City Christian Church.

— Sandra Barrera has worked for more than 17 years with the UNL Extension Office as an extension educator with the Latino Small Business statewide program in developing and/or growing rural Nebraska businesses with education, technical support, networking, and connections. She has assisted more than 320 business startups, helped entrepreneurs with more than 600 consultations per year, and connected more than 1,200 entrepreneurs and business owners on online communities.

She is currently leading the Fourth Street Project in Grand Island. Barrera is the founder of Grand Island Latino Network (2005); co-founder of McDes-Multicultural Center for Development of Education and Sports (2003), which promotes higher education and wellness for children, and Nebraska Latino Business Coalition (2019).

— Nancy Harrington recently retired from a career in public education. She was born in Kansas City before moving to Omaha, where she graduated from Westside High School in 1975. She then attended UNL, earning a bachelor’s degree and a coaching endorsement.

In 1979, she accepted her first teaching and coaching position in Neligh. She moved in 1982 to St. Paul, where she taught and coached at St. Peter and Paul School, Farwell Public School and Wolbach Public School before accepting a position in St. Paul teaching fifth grade and coaching volleyball.

In 2018, she retired from teaching elementary physical education at St. Paul, but has continued to be an assistant volleyball coach for the high school. She has been a member of the Howard County United Way Campaign Committee for several years.