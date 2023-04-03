Heartland United Way has announced the new board members and officers elected during its 76th annual meeting March 23 at Riverside Golf Club.

Elected officers to serve in leadership roles include Shauna Graham, board chair, You are Worth It; Jodi Rauert, first vice-chair, First National Bank; Kent Brown, second vice-chair, Nebraska Truck Center; and Barrett Hahn, treasurer and ethics officer, Merrick Machine.

New board members are Todd Jacobson, Jessica Campos, Emily Jasnowski, Kevin Denney and Sherri O’Callaghan.

Jacobson has worked at Dramco Tool Co. for 34 years and is part owner of the company. He oversees all aspects of the Custom Machining division for the business along with taking part in the daily operations.

He serves as the Skills USA contest coordinator for the Automated Manufacturing Technology competition in Grand Island.

He and his wife, Rhonda, have two daughters and live in Grand Island.

Campos is the Women’s Business Center director for the Center for Rural Affairs, where she supports women entrepreneurs, Latino entrepreneurs and small business owners in starting, strengthening and expanding their business by providing quality business and financial capability education and one-on-one business coaching.

Before starting her current job, Campos was a senior business banking specialist for Wells Fargo Bank, where she gained financial knowledge and passion for small businesses.

After a successful career helping small businesses financially throughout Grand Island, Hastings and Kearney, she now oversees small business training and coaching as the Women’s Business Center director.

Campos is a Leadership Tomorrow class 34 alumni, Young Professional and Connector in Grand Island and previously served as a YWCA board member. She and her husband, Melvin, have one son and one daughter.

Jasnowski was formerly at Heritage Bank in wealth management. She is an active community member. She serves on the board at the Hamilton Community Foundation (2014-2021; 2023-present), Heritage Group Inc. (2021-present) as their secretary and treasurer and at Frank and Alice M. Farr Trust as a co-trustee (2021-present).

Between 2018 and 2021, she served as the Hamilton Community Foundation’s treasurer.

Jasnowski and her husband, Evan, own Jasnowski Surveying LLC. They have three children, and they live in Aurora.

Denney began his law enforcement career in 1992. He spent 24 years with the Irving (Texas) Police Department and has experience in patrol, investigations, narcotics, personnel, SWAT, communications, schools and jail operations.

Since 2016, he has worked as police chief in a school district police department and, most recently, in a small Texas municipal police department. Denney was appointed as the Grand Island police chief on Jan. 16. He and his wife, Tessa, have four girls, and they enjoy spending family time together, watching and participating in sporting events and traveling.

Chief Denney received his undergraduate degree in sociology from Texas A&M University in 1991. He has a master’s degree in both criminal justice and public administration from Tarleton State University. He is currently in the process of obtaining his doctorate in criminal justice, also from Tarleton State, and is a graduate of Sam Houston State’s Leadership Command College for police executives.

Denney says he is passionate about helping to define 21st-century policing concepts, effective police alignment with the community, mental health issues and increasing school safety and security.

O’Callaghan has been with Equitable Bank for 14 years, most recently accepting the position of community market president. In the role of community market president, she is responsible for business development, commercial and mortgage lending and the overall management of the Grand Island branches.

She has more than 30 years of experience in banking. She graduated from the Graduate School of Banking at Colorado (Boulder) and the Nebraska Bankers Association Advanced Schools of Banking. She serves on the Hall County Housing Authority Board and Amick Acres Homeowner’s Board.

She is the past president of the Nebraska Mortgage Association and past board member of the Federal Home Loan Bank/MPF National Advisory Council. She also served on the board of Big Brothers Big Sisters and chaired the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce Business and Education Committee.

A graduate of Hall County Leadership Tomorrow, O’Callaghan is also a member of the Nebraska Mortgage Association’s Champion’s Circle and a recipient of the Platinum Award for mortgage production. She enjoys travel, golf and following the Huskers and Chiefs.

O’Callaghan resides near Doniphan with her husband, Jeff. They have three sons and three grandchildren.

Retiring board members include Holly Herzberg, Robert Falldorf and Tom Gdowski.

Heartland United Way's mission is to improve lives and create possibilities for people living in Hall, Hamilton, Howard and Merrick counties. This mission is achieved through advocacy, leadership and support for nonprofit organizations that help individuals and families gain access to educational, financial stability and health opportunities.