Heartland United Way, Big Red Treats to host volunteer fair

The Heartland United Way and Big Red Treats will host Find Your Flavor, a volunteer fair, on June 21.
The organizations said the event offers people a chance to “sample partner agencies and find your favorite flavor.” It’ll be held from 4 to 7 p.m. at Big Red Treats, 223 W. Third Street in Grand Island.
Attendees who touch base with all community agencies at the event will receive a free small ice cream and be put into a drawing to win a $50 Big Red Treats gift card.
Heartland United Way’s Community Partners include:
• Adult Education
• American Red Cross
• Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Nebraska
• Boy Scouts
• Boys Town
• Central Nebraska Council on Alcoholism and Addictions
• Girl Scouts
• Heartland CASA
• Hope Harbor
• Legal Aid of Nebraska
• Literacy Council of Grand Island
• Lutheran Family Services
• Multicultural Coalition
• TeamMates of Grand Island
• Third City Community Clinic
• Willow Rising (Crisis Center)
• YMCA of Grand Island
Those interested in volunteering can also go to go2volunteer.org to find additional opportunities in the community. Call the Heartland United Way at 308-382-2675 for more information.