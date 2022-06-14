 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Heartland United Way, Big Red Treats to host volunteer fair

Big Red Treats
Independent file/Josh Salmon

The Heartland United Way and Big Red Treats will host Find Your Flavor, a volunteer fair, on June 21.

The organizations said the event offers people a chance to “sample partner agencies and find your favorite flavor.” It’ll be held from 4 to 7 p.m. at Big Red Treats, 223 W. Third Street in Grand Island.

Attendees who touch base with all community agencies at the event will receive a free small ice cream and be put into a drawing to win a $50 Big Red Treats gift card.

Heartland United Way’s Community Partners include:

• Adult Education

• American Red Cross

• Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Nebraska

• Boy Scouts

• Boys Town

• Central Nebraska Council on Alcoholism and Addictions

• Girl Scouts

• Heartland CASA

• Hope Harbor

• Legal Aid of Nebraska

• Literacy Council of Grand Island

• Lutheran Family Services

• Multicultural Coalition

• TeamMates of Grand Island

• Third City Community Clinic

• Willow Rising (Crisis Center)

• YMCA of Grand Island

Those interested in volunteering can also go to go2volunteer.org to find additional opportunities in the community. Call the Heartland United Way at 308-382-2675 for more information.

