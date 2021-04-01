Heartland United Way celebrates community successes over pandemic

A total of 409 donors contributed at least $500 each, for $543,945.45, including donations from 69 new members.

Smith called them “a tremendous group of contributors.”

Donating $10,000 or more each were Meta Armstrong; Tom and Kim Dinsdale; Lynn Dinsdale Marchese; Sherry Marshall; Dan Naranjo; Tom and Sue Pirnie; and one anonymous donor.

“We would like to extend a sincere thank you to all of you for your support, your hard work, your resiliency and most importantly your local love,” Rathke said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Heartland United Way has been “responding to local needs and society’s most pressing problems for over 75 years in Hall, Hamilton, Merrick and Howard counties,” she said.

Rathke said 2020 was “unlike any year that we have experienced” and COVID-19 “was unlike any challenge we could have imagined.”

“But, we were up for it,” she said. “We were built for this, by strong community leaders beginning in 1947, who had the vision of a United Way helping and sharing local love.”

Before the pandemic, there was also the severe floods of 2019, Rathke noted.