Heartland United Way food drive underway

The Heartland United Way Food Drive is underway in Hall, Hamilton, Howard and Merrick counties through Sept. 16, with the largest food collection happening at Husker Harvest Days next Tuesday through Thursday.

Food donation sites for the community are located at Super Saver on Second Street, Super Saver at 5 Points and Hy-Vee. Each grocery store has $5 or $10 donation bags for sale, with a variety of nonperishable food items that will be distributed to local food pantries and backpack programs.

At Husker Harvest Days, FFA students will receive free entry into the event with a minimum donation of five nonperishable food items. Food donations will remain in Hall, Hamilton, Howard and Merrick counties to provide food for local families in need through local food pantries and backpack programs.

The Heartland United Way Food Drive is made possible by community participation and four sponsors, Nebraska Farm Bureau, Aurora Cooperative, Farm Progress and Heartland United Way.

Suggested food items include canned vegetables and fruits, healthy snacks, 100% juice boxes, canned meats and soups, noodles and cereals.

For more information go to heartlandunitedway.org or call the Heartland United Way at (308) 382-2675.