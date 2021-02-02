Heartland United Way grants to combat childhood poverty

Childhood poverty is a problem, especially in rural areas.
Heartland United Way has started taking applications for community grants to help combat childhood poverty.
The funds provide opportunities for local programs to have the resources to meet local needs in communities in Hamilton, Howard and Merrick counties and rural Hall County, United Way President Karen Rathke said.
“Unfortunately, there is childhood poverty in every community,” Rathke said. “Heartland United Way wants to invest in localized programs and services tailored to offer children a chance to be successful and that give families a future.”
United Way has approved $30,000 for 2021 for the grants, and is awarding up to $1,500 for proposals.
The application period began Monday and will continue through Feb. 28.
Discussions on proposals will be held in March and awards completed in April, said Stephanie Kissler, director of development.
“We have campaign teams in each of the communities,” Kissler said. “Volunteers will review applications and determine the award amounts.”
This is the seventh year for the program.
“It’s an opportunity for agencies to leverage some other grant dollars or add to a program to enhance it,” Kissler said.
The local United Way is focusing on three areas:
— Education, improving opportunities for youths to be prepared for and successful in school.
— Income, providing programs and supportive assistance to low-income families who are financially unstable.
— Health, helping to feed people facing food insecurity and to increase the number of people who are healthy and avoiding risky behavior.
“We have a bold goal to help reduce childhood poverty,” Kissler said. “Programs that line up with that bold goal or any of those three areas are what we focus on.”
Efforts and agencies that have been awarded in the past include TeamMates, area food pantries, outdoor school programming, backpack programs, youth councils and libraries.
“We just feel some of the smaller organizations don’t have the capacity to become a full United Way partner agency,” she said. “This gives them the opportunity, and us, to partner together to really serve that target population of youth in the communities, and give them the opportunity to be successful.”
These partnerships have been beneficial for local agencies, Kissler said.
“It brings awareness into the smaller communities,” she said. “It’s a good partnership all around.”
Heartland United Way has 17 partner agencies.
These are nonprofit or health and human service organizations that have met eligibility criteria to receive partial funding from funds raised during United Way’s annual campaign. Each partner agency has goals that align with Heartland’s mission and operates within the four-county coverage area.
The funds for the grants come from HUW’s community impact dollars, which the local nonprofit budgets every year through funds it has raised.
Applications will not be accepted for capital expenditures, buildings or youth sports.
The applications may be downloaded from the Heartland United Way website at heartlandunitedway.org.