Heartland United Way grants to combat childhood poverty

The local United Way is focusing on three areas:

— Education, improving opportunities for youths to be prepared for and successful in school.

— Income, providing programs and supportive assistance to low-income families who are financially unstable.

— Health, helping to feed people facing food insecurity and to increase the number of people who are healthy and avoiding risky behavior.

“We have a bold goal to help reduce childhood poverty,” Kissler said. “Programs that line up with that bold goal or any of those three areas are what we focus on.”

Efforts and agencies that have been awarded in the past include TeamMates, area food pantries, outdoor school programming, backpack programs, youth councils and libraries.

“We just feel some of the smaller organizations don’t have the capacity to become a full United Way partner agency,” she said. “This gives them the opportunity, and us, to partner together to really serve that target population of youth in the communities, and give them the opportunity to be successful.”

These partnerships have been beneficial for local agencies, Kissler said.