Heartland United Way, Greater Grand Island Community Foundation's Go Big GIVE registration opens next week

The Heartland United Way and Greater Grand Island Community Foundation are hosting the 10th-annual Go Big GIVE event on Thursday, May 4.

Go Big GIVE is a 24-hour online giving event where people can visit GoBigGIVE.org to donate to their favorite registered nonprofit organizations, according to a join release from the host organizations. Last year, 151 local nonprofit organizations participated.

Organizations interested in participating in Go Big GIVE 2023 should email give@GoBigGIVE.org. Nonprofit registration opens Wednesday, Jan. 18 and runs through Friday, Feb. 24. If nonprofits register before Feb. 14, 2023 by 9 a.m., they will be in-to-win an early registration prize.

There is a Go Big GIVE Zoom meeting for new nonprofits at 9 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20. This meeting is also a refresher for returning nonprofits. For anyone interested in joining, please email Allie at allie@heartlandunitedway.org.

To participate in Go Big GIVE, organizations must have a current 501(c)(3) status, provide services that have a direct impact, and have a physical presence in Hall, Hamilton, Howard or Merrick counties.

Nonprofit organizations are encouraged to visit GoBigGIVE.org to learn more and to register to participate. Nonprofit registration deadline is 5 p.m. on Feb. 24. There is no cost to participate.

