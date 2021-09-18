Heartland United Way kicking off 2022 campaign

Heartland United Way kicks off its 2021-22 fundraising campaign in October.
Brendan McDonough, Granite Mountain Interagency Hotshots of Prescott, Ariz., crew member, will be the featured speaker at a first responders reception on Oct. 7 at Third City Christian Church.
McDonough is the only survivor of the Yarnell Hill Fire of June 28, 2013, that killed the other 19 firefighters of the crew.
It was the country’s greatest loss of firefighter lives since the 9/11 attacks.
“Brendan will share his inspiring message of getting through some really tragic times in his life and surrounding himself with people and support to get through it, and bring a message of hope to the area,” said Heartland United Way director of development Stephanie Kissler. “That’s what we want for our community — is that hope that things will get better.”
“Only the Brave,” a 2017 film dramatization of the events, will be shown at The Grand Theatre on Sept. 30, free of charge to the public.
HUW hopes to raise $1.5 million this year.
The funds go toward HUW programs in Hall, Hamilton, Howard and Merrick counties.
These include Imagination Library, Toys for Tots and Adopt-A-Family, and Husker Harvest Days food drive for local churches and shelters.
HUW is involved with COVID-19 recovery efforts, and helping local nonprofits and agencies connected with needed resources.
“We’re very hopeful the community will rally together and see the importance of the work we do in the community,” Kissler said.
The campaign’s theme this year is “Where There’s You, There’s a Way.”
The theme is meant as “a call to action for everyone to find a way to improve people’s lives and make a difference,” HUW President Karen Rathke told The Independent.
“We’re asking each person to uniquely find opportunities to donate their time, resources and, most importantly right now, to donate funds to support Heartland United Way, our programs and services, and the incredible work of our 17 community partner organizations,” she said.
HUW programs benefit many in the four-county area, Kissler said.
“Individuals and families, everybody has struggled to some capacity this last year and a half, and those who were vulnerable before have been really exposed,” she said. “It takes everyone doing their part and doing what they can, and when we all come together the community is stronger and better from everyone.”
For more information about HUW programs, and to RSVP for HUW kickoff events on Oct. 7, visit heartlandunitedway.com.