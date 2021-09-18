Heartland United Way kicking off 2022 campaign

HUW is involved with COVID-19 recovery efforts, and helping local nonprofits and agencies connected with needed resources.

“We’re very hopeful the community will rally together and see the importance of the work we do in the community,” Kissler said.

The campaign’s theme this year is “Where There’s You, There’s a Way.”

The theme is meant as “a call to action for everyone to find a way to improve people’s lives and make a difference,” HUW President Karen Rathke told The Independent.

“We’re asking each person to uniquely find opportunities to donate their time, resources and, most importantly right now, to donate funds to support Heartland United Way, our programs and services, and the incredible work of our 17 community partner organizations,” she said.

HUW programs benefit many in the four-county area, Kissler said.

“Individuals and families, everybody has struggled to some capacity this last year and a half, and those who were vulnerable before have been really exposed,” she said. “It takes everyone doing their part and doing what they can, and when we all come together the community is stronger and better from everyone.”

For more information about HUW programs, and to RSVP for HUW kickoff events on Oct. 7, visit heartlandunitedway.com.

