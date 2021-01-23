Heartland United Way offers funds to meet PPE needs

Heartland United Way is taking applications to provide needed personal protective equipment to community agencies and organizations.
The nonprofit has received a community development block grant through the city of Grand Island for reusable and disposable masks, disinfectant, hand sanitizer and dispensers.
The grant is for $44,459.
Applications are open to nonprofits, schools and churches within Grand Island city limits.
The funds will support service organizations to prevent further spread of COVID-19 in the community.
“Our goal is to help ensure everyone’s safety as people continue to attend church, go to school and assist serving people’s needs throughout this pandemic,” said Karen Rathke, president of Heartland United Way.
The need for PPE in the community is great, said Elizabeth Troyer-Miller, the organization’s disaster outreach coordinator.
“In the fall, we were able to distribute quite a few hand sanitizer dispensers, sanitizing wipes, cleaners, masks to nonprofits,” she said. “We gave out, I think, closed to 15 standing dispensers and a lot of hand sanitizer, about 30 to 50 gallons.”
Purchasing and providing PPE has taken a financial toll on local agencies, Rathke said.
“There’s a definite cost to providing that equipment and sanitizing services for all of these groups, whether it’s a church, school or nonprofit,” she said. “We’re just trying to help alleviate some of that cost burden to organizations that have already been financially impacted by the pandemic.”
The grant will allow Heartland to extend these efforts with local nonprofit agencies, Troyer-Miller said.
“With CARES Act funds, we were able to help support nonprofits with some of those items,” she said. “We had worked with a large reusable mask donation acquired through FEMA. Those were for volunteers and nonprofit staff.”
Local schools, churches and nonprofits will benefit from further access to PPE.
“Disposable masks can come in at 50 cents each, so when people get their masks and their coming in and using those, it adds up really quick for those organizations,” Troyer-Miller said. “In an effort to help relieve some of that burden of just keeping people safe, as places are open and still serving vulnerable population, it’s important that we help to free some of those costs.”
Troyer-Miller anticipates interest will be great in the PPE funds.
“A lot of organizations were able to use CARES Act funds to help stock up on some of these items, and with the mask mandate in Grand Island, masks are still a part of everyday life,” she said.
Heartland United Way enjoys being able to help local agencies meet the challenges of the pandemic, Troyer-Miller said.
“We are still in a pandemic, even though our numbers are lower and things may feel better,” she said. “We need to keep equipping people to move around and live safely as we navigate this crazy time.”
To apply for PPE through Heartland United Way, visit heartlandunitedway.org/covid-19-community-response.
For more information, contact Elizabeth Troyer-Miller, disaster outreach coordinator, at disaster@heartlandunitedway.org.