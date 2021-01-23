Heartland United Way offers funds to meet PPE needs

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“There’s a definite cost to providing that equipment and sanitizing services for all of these groups, whether it’s a church, school or nonprofit,” she said. “We’re just trying to help alleviate some of that cost burden to organizations that have already been financially impacted by the pandemic.”

The grant will allow Heartland to extend these efforts with local nonprofit agencies, Troyer-Miller said.

“With CARES Act funds, we were able to help support nonprofits with some of those items,” she said. “We had worked with a large reusable mask donation acquired through FEMA. Those were for volunteers and nonprofit staff.”

Local schools, churches and nonprofits will benefit from further access to PPE.

“Disposable masks can come in at 50 cents each, so when people get their masks and their coming in and using those, it adds up really quick for those organizations,” Troyer-Miller said. “In an effort to help relieve some of that burden of just keeping people safe, as places are open and still serving vulnerable population, it’s important that we help to free some of those costs.”

Troyer-Miller anticipates interest will be great in the PPE funds.