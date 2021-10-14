Heartland United Way opens 2022 funding process

The Heartland United Way is accepting inquiries for nonprofit organizations interested in becoming a new United Way Community Partner.
To be eligible for 2022 funding, those interested must be a health and human service 501(c)(3) organization, located in Hall, Hamilton, Howard or Merrick counties; be governed by a board of directors; annually complete a certified audit; and provide programs with measurable outcomes that improve people’s health, education and/or financial stability.
The Heartland United Way has embraced a bold goal to decrease childhood poverty to give children a chance and families a future. Grant applications must focus directly on health, education and/or financial stability. Programs affecting childhood/generational poverty are a priority. All United Way funded programs are required to have measurable program outcomes and report on their progress.
Heartland United Way utilizes a unique Community Investment Process to distribute donor funds. Heartland United Way donors volunteer to review and evaluate written grant applications, financial information, progress reports and program presentations and then as a team, they make funding recommendations for how the money should be invested.
After the extensive review process is completed, the Heartland United Way Board of Directors makes the final approval for funding. The funding for programs would begin in April 2022.
Qualified organizations must attend a training 8:30-9:30 a.m. Nov. 16 to learn more about the online application process. The training will be at the Heartland United Way office, 1441 N. Webb Road, Grand Island.
Interested new nonprofit health and human service organizations should call the Heartland United Way office at 308-382-2675 or email Stephanie Kissler at stephanie@heartlandunitedway.org to find out additional information. All interested applicants must attend the training on Nov. 16.
The Heartland United Way currently supports the following 17 Community Partners: Adult Education, American Red Cross, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Boy Scouts, Boys Town, Central NE Council on Alcoholism and Addictions, Crisis Center, Girl Scouts, Heartland CASA, Hope Harbor, Legal Aid, Literacy Council of Grand Island, Lutheran Family Services, Multicultural Coalition, TeamMates of Grand Island, Third City Community Clinic and YMCA.
The Heartland United Way fights for the health, education and financial stability for every person in every community.