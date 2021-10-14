Heartland United Way opens 2022 funding process

The Heartland United Way is accepting inquiries for nonprofit organizations interested in becoming a new United Way Community Partner.

To be eligible for 2022 funding, those interested must be a health and human service 501(c)(3) organization, located in Hall, Hamilton, Howard or Merrick counties; be governed by a board of directors; annually complete a certified audit; and provide programs with measurable outcomes that improve people’s health, education and/or financial stability.

The Heartland United Way has embraced a bold goal to decrease childhood poverty to give children a chance and families a future. Grant applications must focus directly on health, education and/or financial stability. Programs affecting childhood/generational poverty are a priority. All United Way funded programs are required to have measurable program outcomes and report on their progress.

Heartland United Way utilizes a unique Community Investment Process to distribute donor funds. Heartland United Way donors volunteer to review and evaluate written grant applications, financial information, progress reports and program presentations and then as a team, they make funding recommendations for how the money should be invested.

