Heartland United Way opens 2023 funding

The Heartland United Way is accepting inquiries from nonprofit organizations interested in becoming a new United Way Community Partner.

Those interested in applying must be a health and human service 501(c)3 organization, located in Hall, Hamilton, Howard or Merrick counties; be governed by a board of directors; annually complete a certified audit; and provide programs with measurable outcomes that improve people’s health, education and/or financial stability.

"The Heartland United Way has embraced a bold goal to decrease childhood poverty to give children a chance and families a future," according to a news release. "Programs affecting childhood/generational poverty are a priority."

Programs must be in existence for two years in order to apply. The funding for programs would begin in April 2023. Nonprofit organizations with programs that meet requirements will be invited to complete a Letter of Intent and, if approved, will be asked to submit full grant applications.

Interested organizations should call the Heartland United Way office at 308-382-2675 or email Stephanie Kissler at stephanie@heartlandunitedway.org to find out additional information.

The Heartland United Way currently supports the following 17 community partners: Adult Education, American Red Cross, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Boy Scouts, Boys Town, Central NE Council on Alcoholism and Addictions, Girl Scouts, Heartland CASA, Hope Harbor, Legal Aid, Literacy Council of Grand Island, Lutheran Family Services, Multicultural Coalition, TeamMates of Grand Island, Third City Community Clinic, Willow Rising and YMCA.