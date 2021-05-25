Heartland United Way shifts from COVID relief to rebuilding

Grand Island, like so much of the nation, is seeing a return to normalcy after so many months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
With the need for relief much less urgent, Heartland United Way has shifted its focus toward helping rebuild and strengthen Grand Island area communities.
The United Way’s “Vaccinate Now” campaign is providing needed information about available COVID-19 vaccines, said Karen Rathke, HUW president.
“We’ve been canvassing areas of Grand Island with community volunteers who are hanging information in four different languages on people’s doors just to really try to dispel some of the myths and inform people about the vaccine, and let them know how to get the vaccine,” Rathke said.
Throughout 2020, the agency hosted calls bringing together leaders from health care, business and education with first responders and nonprofits to maximize resources.
This covered everything from distribution of personal protective equipment to offering needed food and rent assistance or emergency shelter.
Those meetings have been reduced from weekly to every other week, Rathke said.
The need for COVID-related relief still exists.
“It was such an impact, it’s going to take some time for individuals and families to get through that,” she said. “We want to make sure that whatever they need, we’re here to help.”
The United Way continues to distribute PPE. Masks, sanitizers and other materials still are needed even though restrictions continue to be lifted and state and federal guidelines are changing.
Masks and social distancing are no longer required in public for people who are vaccinated, for example.
But PPE is available for area churches, schools and other nonprofit entities.
Demand for PPE has reduced some, Rathke said.
“We still want people to have the resources to ensure their staff and volunteers, as well as their participants, are safe and healthy,” she said.
Financial assistance is also available for people affected by COVID-19.
A great demand exists still for assistance with such basic needs as rent, utilities and mortgage, Rathke said.
“We hope there aren’t people struggling with an economic impact of COVID in silence,” she said. “If people are struggling, they can reach out to us and a network of providers that continue to have some resources available to assist, and we worry we are missing people.”
The impact of COVID-19 on mental health likely will ripple into the future, Rathke said.
“We worry there’s still a level of stress in people, families, struggling month-to-month to make ends meet,” she said, “and we might be able to assist them and help them get over that impact from COVID.”
Rathke added, “There’s a strong mobilization of resources that continues to be in place to respond and help people recover. Call. Let us help.”
Though the United Way’s work goes on, a return to a sense of normalcy known before 2020 is welcome, she said.
“I think we’re all excited to be opening up and reconnecting, and being able to look and feel a little more normal in our community,” Rathke said. “But we also have this air of caution that (the virus) is still out there, so we want to do whatever we can to make sure our communities are safe and healthy.”
For more information about available Grand Island Heartland United Way resources, visit heartlandunitedway.org.