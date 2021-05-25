Heartland United Way shifts from COVID relief to rebuilding

The United Way continues to distribute PPE. Masks, sanitizers and other materials still are needed even though restrictions continue to be lifted and state and federal guidelines are changing.

Masks and social distancing are no longer required in public for people who are vaccinated, for example.

But PPE is available for area churches, schools and other nonprofit entities.

Demand for PPE has reduced some, Rathke said.

“We still want people to have the resources to ensure their staff and volunteers, as well as their participants, are safe and healthy,” she said.

Financial assistance is also available for people affected by COVID-19.

A great demand exists still for assistance with such basic needs as rent, utilities and mortgage, Rathke said.

“We hope there aren’t people struggling with an economic impact of COVID in silence,” she said. “If people are struggling, they can reach out to us and a network of providers that continue to have some resources available to assist, and we worry we are missing people.”

The impact of COVID-19 on mental health likely will ripple into the future, Rathke said.