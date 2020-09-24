Heartland United Way to kick off campaign next week

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Heartland United Way will kick off the 2020-21 campaign next Wednesday at the Riverside Golf Club.

The reception begins at 4:30 p.m., with the program to follow at 5:15.

This kickoff is made possible by JBS sponsoring the event and Hy-Vee providing dessert. Complimentary appetizers and cash bar will be available.

The short program will celebrate the success of the 2019 campaign, kick off the 2020-21 campaign, reflect on the week of sharing local love and recognize the Be the One and LIVE UNITED award recipients.

The Be the One Awards recipients are Wood River and Dannebrog first responders to the 2019 floods. The LIVE UNITED Award recipient is Don Smith, retired publisher at The Grand Island Independent.

The program will be streamed via Facebook Live on the Heartland United Way’s Facebook page. The event has limited space available. Reservations are required by Monday. Participants may RSVP by calling 308-382-2675 or by visiting HeartlandUnitedWay.org.