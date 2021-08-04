Heartland United Way Tour of Agencies set for Tuesday

The Heartland United Way is inviting community members to join the free annual Tour of Agencies on Tuesday beginning at 7:45 a.m. at the Heartland United Way office in Grand Island.

Community members will board a chartered bus, donated by Arrow Stage Lines, to tour the 17 Heartland United Way community partner organizations. This free tour is a great way to learn about all the things that are happening, how to volunteer and to find out different ways to get involved to help people in need. The Tour of Agencies is an opportunity to see why the United Way is encouraging everyone to LIVE UNITED and make great things happen!