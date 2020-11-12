Heartland United Way urges community to take coronavirus seriously

Heartland United Way is urging the Grand Island community to take the coronavirus seriously.
Karen Rathke, the United Way president, appeared before the Hall County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday to give an update on the agency’s efforts as the numbers of COVID cases locally are beginning to equal those seen in April and May.
“We are in a crisis,” Rathke said. “Our risk dial is at 3.8. Our hospitals here are full. They’re full in Omaha. They’re full across the state. We need to be sounding that alarm.”
The responsibility for preventing further spread of the virus belongs to every individual in the community.
“All of us have a personal responsibility to do what we can to keep ourselves healthy, others healthy. We’re trying to just bring that message to the community,” Rathke said. “It’s important for us to take care of our hospital personnel, as well.”
Since March, Heartland United Way has been leading the community response to the pandemic through a series of weekly organizational meetings to coordinate local agencies and resources, among other efforts.
It also launched a Facebook group, called COVID-19 Response Hall County, that would allow community members to share resources and supplies with each other.
Rathke called the effort a “unique opportunity.”
“It’s a great example of how our community has come together,” she said.
The United Way provides financial assistance for those in need, as well.
“We’ve been able to provide hundreds of thousands of dollars in direct financial assistance for people to help pay their utilities, their mortgage, their rent, and be able to meet the food needs in our four-county area,” Rathke said.
The agency has partnered with Youth Leadership Tomorrow, as well, on donations for supplies to give to kids who are at home and don’t have access to many resources.
“They had some activities and some educational materials to do at home when they were off from school,” she said.
Heartland United Way serves Hall, Hamilton, Howard and Merrick counties.
The need in the four-county area is great, Rathke said.
“Without some of the work we’ve done in the community with so many other organizations, there would be so many people that are really hurting,” she said. “Daily, hourly, people walk in the door and are requesting some really heartfelt needs.”
She added, “Now more than ever, it’s important to get behind and support these nonprofit organizations.”
Rathke requested the official support of Hall County.
“We’re here to help, and we’re always available if you know of something that needs to be done,” she said. “We can respond with you, or get connected to a group that can respond alongside you.”
Commissioner Gary Quandt said he would like to increase the county’s participation in the local agency’s efforts.
“They do a lot for the community, and with everything that’s happening with COVID it’s really important,” Quandt said.
Commission Chairwoman Pam Lancaster said Tuesday that Hall County supports Heartland United Way.
Lancaster also applauded Rathke for her 20 years of service to the community.
“When good things happen in an organization, you can often look to the leadership as the source of that,” she said. “You’ve been a tremendous support for the United Way, and I appreciate everything you’ve done all these years.”
